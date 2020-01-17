Justin Sales 03

Justin Jay Sales is brought into Amherst General District Court for an Oct. 15 preliminary hearing. Sales is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with a June 25 shooting at a residence on Bobwhite Road in Amherst County. 

 Justin Jay Sales is brought into Amherst General District Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Sales is charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding in connection with a June 25 shooting. Taylor Irby/

An Amherst man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in connection with a June 2019 shooting that left a woman dead and her daughter injured. 

Justin Jay Sales, 18, is accused of killing Doris T. Puleio, 92, and injuring her daughter, Trudy Ann Goetz. Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home at 210 Bobwhite Road in Amherst at about 11:40 p.m. June 25 on a report that a woman had been shot and found Puleio was shot dead, the sheriff’s office has said. Goetz, 74, at the time of the shooting, was treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for her injuries.

The home on Bobwhite Road was fired into eight times, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Sales was arrested July 10 at a residence in Madison Heights after heavy surveillance by law enforcement.

Sales appeared in Amherst Circuit Court Thursday for an arraignment hearing and entered his pleas of not guilty, according to Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller. 

A search warrant filed in the case states at 11:41 p.m. June 25 about eight gunshots were fired into the home at 210 Bobwhite Road. Puleio was presumably asleep in bed in a dark room with a night light, the search warrant states. Goetz was sitting on a couch in an adjacent room when the shooting took place, the warrant states.

Eight spent cartridges were recovered outside the residence, according to the search warrant. The suspect never entered the residence and eventually left the scene in an unknown fashion with unknown transportation, according to the warrant.

A four-day jury trial is scheduled in Amherst Circuit Court starting Aug. 4, online court records show. 

