Lynchburg police arrested an Amherst man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured last month.
Nicholas Bernard Jones, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday night following a traffic stop, Lynchburg police said in a news release Wednesday.
Jones is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of marijuana, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, police said.
The charges stem from an Aug. 19 incident, in which officers responded to the 1100-block of Buchanan Street at 2:42 p.m. for a report of malicious wounding, according to an earlier news release. A woman, who police did not identify, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Jones is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. He was arraigned in Lynchburg General District Court on Wednesday and was appointed a public defender, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.