AMHERST - An Amherst man accused of shooting a 92-year-old woman to death and wounding her elderly daughter at a residence on Bobwhite Road in Amherst County is facing an additional charge of obstructing justice.
Justin Jay Sales, 18, was arrested July 10 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of Doris T. Puleio, who was found dead when the Amherst County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home at 210 Bobwhite Road around 11:41 p.m. June 25. Trudy Ann Goetz, 74, also was shot and survived, according to the sheriff's office.
Sales, who resides at 600 Earley Farm Road in Amherst, also is charged with malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in committing a felony and soliciting to buy a gun as an ineligible person, a Class 4 felony. He has been in custody since his arrest and awaits an Oct. 15 preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court.
Court records show on July 18 he was charged with one count of obstruction of justice, a Class 5 felony. If convicted, he could face a year to 10 years behind bars on the charge.
Sales appeared via video before Amherst General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston III Wednesday for an attorney advisement hearing on the obstruction charge. Eggleston appointed attorney Scott De Bruin, who already is representing Sales on the other charges, to represent him.
During the brief hearing, Sales, while in a room at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, attempted to get a legal explanation on the latest charge from Eggleston but the judge did not provide it. In such matters, defendants are advised to confer with their attorneys.
Viar has not disclosed a motive for the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation, and has said Sales and the two women are not related.
A search warrant filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court a day prior to Sales' arrest states at 11:41 p.m. June 25 approximately eight gunshots were fired into the home while Puleio was presumably asleep in bed and Goetz was sitting on a couch in an adjacent room.
All eight spent cartridges were recovered outside the residence, according to the search warrant. The suspect never entered the residence and eventually left the scene in an unknown fashion with unknown transportation, according to the warrant.