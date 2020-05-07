In an effort to help small businesses struggling with the effects of the coronavirus, the Amherst County Economic Development Authority has announced a grant assistance program.
In Amherst County, 90% of small businesses employ 1 to 10 people, according to the EDA. The authority's board on Wednesday approved using $25,000 for the grant program.
“Small businesses have been dealt some tough blows during the last six weeks," said Lori Saunders, the EDA's assistant director, in a news release. "I can’t think of a better way to say 'thank you' to our businesses than being able to help them at this time."
The grant is for locally owned small businesses in Amherst County ranging from 1 to 20 employees. All grants must be used for business rent, business mortgage, business utilities and business insurances. All small businesses are encouraged to apply, but priority will be given to those businesses mandated to close and/or have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the release.
Applications will be accepted starting Monday, the beginning of Small Business Appreciation Week, and the program will continue until the $25,000 in available grant money is depleted.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Amherst County economy and keeping our current Amherst businesses strong during this crisis is vital to our community," said Chad Eby, the EDA board's chairman. "The EDA, whose board members include owners and managers of small businesses, knows first hand the difficulties that businesses are experiencing during this crisis are want to help."
The authority's board approved the measure Wednesday during an electronically held meeting in which members joined in from remote locations. Eby said the electronic meeting was the first in the Amherst EDA's history and more are expected during the pandemic.
Applications are located online at www.amherstvabusiness.com and paper copies will be available on the bulletin board at the Amherst County administration office at 153 Washington St. in Amherst. Businesses must have a storefront in Amherst County and have been established prior to March 2020.
