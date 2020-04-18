A Monroe woman was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Amherst County.
Eretta Sue Fix, 54, was given a 40-year prison sentence with 38 years suspended in a hearing before Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett on Friday. Fix was arrested in June 2019 and initially charged with one count of continuing a criminal enterprise of methamphetamine 250 grams or more.
Amherst Commonwealth's Attorney Lyle Carver amended that charge Friday to conspiracy to distribute meth. The indictment against Fix, who appeared via video from a remote location because of courtroom restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, states the offense was on or about May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2019.
Carver said a lengthy investigation from the Amherst County Sheriff's Office into a meth ring in the county led to Fix's arrest. She allowed her house on Buffalo Springs Turnpike and her truck to be used in the meth distribution ring and she purchased the drug from a confidential informant on numerous occasions, Carver said.
She was part of a group of dealers conspiring to distribute meth and a co-defendant would have testified if the case went to trial he purchased the drug from her multiple times in 2018, according to prosecutor's evidence. Carver said she was a "top target" for law enforcement as far as meth distribution and a common theme in multiple cases was her house, which was used for drug transactions.
Her involvement "spiraled out of control," the prosecutor said.
"She just provided a means for all this meth distribution to be accomplished," Carver said.
Joseph Sanzone, Fix's attorney who also appeared via video, said several co-defendants were children of a friend of his client who died of a drug overdose. Sanzone said Fix was taken advantage of by co-defendants and she should have known better than to let them use her house and phone for illegal activities.
"There is a lot going on in the background here that was not drug-related," Sanzone said.
Sanzone said co-defendants cooperated to testify against Fix.
"Mrs. Fix's role wasn't so horrible as it's described by co-defendants," he said. "I don't think they're credible and reliable witnesses any way you look at it."
Fix is on electronic monitoring at home while awaiting to report to the Amherst Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights to begin serving her sentence on June 29. Sanzone said she has a medical condition and is not receiving adequate care for it at the jail.
Sanzone said Fix was not the person handing the drugs off and no meth was recovered directly from her.
Carver said Fix's medical condition was a major factor in the plea agreement moving forward.
In addition to the jail time, Fix is fined $5,000, her driver's license is suspended for six months and she must be on good behavior for 40 years upon her release, including some supervised probation, according to the ruling.
