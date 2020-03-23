The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident on Sunday where shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another vehicle on N. Coolwell Road in Amherst.
As a result of the investigation, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office holds multiple active felony warrants for Keyanta Ke'Shaun Robinson, 20. No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone who knows where Robinson can be found is asked to call (434) 946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit www.crimestoppers.org and enter a tip at http:11p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.