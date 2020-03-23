The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident on Sunday where shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another vehicle on N. Coolwell Road in Amherst. 

As a result of the investigation, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office holds multiple active felony warrants for Keyanta Ke'Shaun Robinson, 20. No one was injured in the incident. 

Anyone who knows where Robinson can be found is asked to call (434) 946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit www.crimestoppers.org and enter a tip at http:11p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

