AMHERST -- With an infusion of cash from a freshly approved state budget passed hours earlier, the Amherst County School Board on Thursday approved a new $50.8 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with a 3% pay raise for all employees.
The additional $356,178 from the state budget allowed the board to increase the pay hike from an initially proposed 2% raise to 3%.
"It kind of fits really well," Superintendent Rob Arnold said of the math.
The budget is about a $1.7 million increase from the current year and helps the division meet its many needs as it strives to produce "life ready" students after high school, according to Arnold. The fiscal plan will head to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for review later this month.
The pay raise, which follows a 5% raise in the current fiscal year, helps the division stay competitive with surrounding school systems for prospective educators, Arnold said.
"We want to keep pushing everybody forward ... and I think that's a good thing," he said of the pay raise.
Division officials were hopeful for more state money to help further address salary adjustments and that remains a priority, according to the board's discussion.
"I'm very excited about the budget," Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said following the board's unanimous approval.
New positions in the budget that takes effect July 1 include a career and technical education teacher at Amherst County High School, two career awareness teachers at the county’s two middle schools, a dean of students position for Monelison Middle School, an assistant principal for Elon Elementary School, a career counselor at ACHS largely funded through a grant partnership and a support position in the division's central office.
Liggon said at a recent board retreat the support position is "long overdue" in helping out with Chief Financial Officer Teresa Crouch's many duties. Arnold said the division's auditors recommended that position.
Also Thursday, the board unanimously backed a self-funded model for its health insurance through Anthem. The new structure means the division will not pay premiums but rather fixed and variable costs and has more control and freedom in its health plan designs.
The division's renewal with Anthem includes a 9.8% increase, or $454,000, and zero of that is picked up by employees, Arnold said. The measure is purely administrative and does not affect employees' health plan choices, he said.
"It will help us control costs," Arnold said. "We would be in charge of our own health care options ... for the long-term health, I believe, for our district this is a good option."
