An Amherst County man has been charged with one felony count of manufacturing/possession of an explosive device following traffic stop that occurred Monday night.
At approximately 8:22 p.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police Trooper M.B. Blankenship spotted a Toyota pickup truck sought by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the vehicle, Gregory T. Maddox, 51, of Monroe, pulled over onto the South exit ramp of U.S. 501 and U.S. Route 29 for Wards Road in Lynchburg. According to a release issued by state police Wednesday evening, a search of the vehicle "yielded the discovery of a suspicious device."
"State police bomb technicians responded to the scene and rendered it safe," the release said. "Further investigation confirmed it was a homemade explosive device."
Maddox was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.
The incident led the Lynchburg Police to assist with securing a perimeter in the immediate area of the traffic stop for the safety of motorists, the release stated.
