A pickup truck hit a telephone pole in the town of Amherst early Friday, causing a temporary traffic disruption.
The incident happened at 3:26 a.m. on Main Street near Garland Avenue, said Sam Bryant, Amherst County’s director of public safety. He said the driver self-extricated himself from the pickup truck and was not transported. No injuries were reported, he said.
One lane currently is open in the area, according to Bryant, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is managing traffic.
Bryant said fiber optics damaged in the accident temporarily affected the county’s 911 call center. As of 12:15 p.m. Friday the call center was fully operational again.
American Electric Power, Verizon, the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst County’s Public Safety Department and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene.
