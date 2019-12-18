AMHERST -- The Amherst County Fair received a major boost Tuesday to proceed forward in 2020 with a $60,000 contribution from the county's board of supervisors.
The board previously deadlocked on a 2-2 vote, with a member absent during a Nov. 19 meeting, to contribute $80,000 toward the event held in August the past two years. Chairman Jimmy Ayers and Supervisor David Pugh, who previously voted against contributing that much, said at the time the county has many looming budget needs.
The Amherst County Agriculture Committee, a group of citizen representatives from the county's farming community, organized this year's fair. The committee worked on a request to seek $25,000 from the county for a fair director position and another $35,000 to aid in costs associating with putting on the event.
Jeff Floyd, the agricultural board's chairman, said the group has to get moving immediately to secure the plans in place for next year's event.
"Time is of the essence," Floyd said. "These are very important decisions that need to be made."
The committee understands the concerns of supervisors and county residents on the costs for the event and how to put on an enjoyable, well-received event with limited money, Floyd said. The proposal was the best the committee could come up with, he said.
Under the plan, the fair director would get a contracted $22,500 and earn a bonus of 10% of the monies solicited for sponsorship donations toward the fair. The bonus would not be paid by any in-kind donations and serves as an incentive for the person to bring in more donations, according to Floyd.
For example, if the fair receives $100,000 in sponsorship money, the new director could get a bonus of $10,000. The harder the person works to bring in more donations, the bigger the bonus.
The fair was revived in summer 2018 after many years of not being held and the county contributed $60,000 to get the event going with a goal of it eventually becoming self-sustaining. The event was held on Sweet Briar Drive near U.S. Business 29 in Amherst the past two years and is slated to move to Winton, a golf course and country club on Virginia 151 in northern Amherst County with more than 250 acres.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said bus shuttles would not be required at Winton, less security would be needed and more shade is available and moving the four-day event there will be less costly. The fair drew $15,551 in net revenue over expenses in 2018, which dipped to $8,981 this year. Rodgers said gate collections doubled in the fair's second year and it drew a 43% increase in in-kind donations. However, intense heat in August affected turnout numbers and total receipts.
At Rodgers' recommendation, the county pulled in money from a handful of line items he said would not adversely affect the upcoming budget and would not cause the board to spend $40,000 from a county reserve fund.
Supervisor David Pugh thanked the committee for coming up with what he considers a compromise and "something I can swallow" in regard to the budget. "I would be willing to support this without pulling from the unobligated [reserve] fund," Pugh said.
The fair has drawn thousands of county residents the past two years in a scene Supervisor Claudia Tucker has said instilled much civic pride and joy among Amherst County residents. She voiced appreciation for the agricultural board rolling up its sleeves and taking time from their day jobs to work out an agreeable plan.
"My hat is off to them because they are doing an amazing job," Tucker said.
Ayers said the board has "some steep hills" to climb in the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year budget process.
"I definitely appreciate everyone's efforts," Ayers said of the fair plan.
