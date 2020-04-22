AMHERST — The third time won't be the charm for the Amherst County Fair in 2020. The well-received event that saw a resurgence the past two summers is canceled because of the coronavirus.
Jeff Floyd, chairman of the Amherst County Agricultural Committee, which oversees the fair, told county officials Tuesday with the pandemic crippling businesses and causing major disruptions, the group felt it is not a good time to host the event that draws thousands to a fairgrounds site on Sweet Briar Drive near U.S. Business 29 in Amherst.
The event is held in mid-August, but Floyd said the committee is not in a position to commit to contracts needed to organize it given the current economic instability.
"So far we have zero sponsorship of the fair," Floyd said to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. “Right now we don’t even know if could be allowed to have a fair, much less put people in danger if we do have a Round Two [of the virus] come this fall."
Sponsors, including many local businesses, that usually participate understandably are holding out because they don't know what the future holds, Floyd said. If a dramatic turnaround in the crisis unfolds in upcoming months the committee could possibly consider a much smaller-scale event.
“If it does, we may look at having something smaller for the community, something enjoyable," Floyd said. "We look forward to next year and we will start now pre-planning everything. We’ll be that much ahead for next year.”
Board of Supervisors Chair Claudia Tucker said the decision is a sad one for the county, noting how much the event, which has drawn thousands, has meant to the community the past two years.
"It is absolutely understandable," Tucker said. "These are circumstances beyond any of our control.”
The county, with an outpouring of support from community volunteers and the local business community, resurrected the fair in 2018 after an absence of more than 40 years. More than 10,000 flooded the grounds the first year and about 8,000 came in 2019, according to previous reports given to supervisors. Organizers said intense heat affected last year's turnout some.
The board in late 2019 agreed to appropriate $60,000 toward this year's event. Supervisor Tom Martin asked what will happen with the money, part of which would fund a contracted fair director position, in a challenging budget season that has been upended by the pandemic.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said a fair director's position would be funded by $22,500, plus 10% of sponsorship revenue. "Sponsorships have dried up. We can't do the fair without that," Rodgers said. "Otherwise, the money can be carried over to next year."
Rodgers said he would come at a later date with more details on how that matter is being handled.
"It's a sad situation, but we have to look out for the county's interest," Martin said.
Tucker said the goal is for the event to see a comeback in 2021. "That's our hope."
