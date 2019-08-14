AMHERST — The controversial Atlantic Coast Pipeline project is set to have a temporary home in Amherst for a storage yard and gathering spot for pipeline workers through a land lease arrangement Amherst Town Council approved Wednesday.
Council voted unanimously after a public hearing to lease to Dominion Energy about 49 acres within the L. Barnes Brockman, Sr. Business and Industrial Park on U.S. 60 in Amherst. The Richmond-based company heading the pipeline is set to use the site at the end of Brockman Park Drive for a period of two years with possible extensions.
According to the lease, Dominion Energy can use the leased property seven days a week, 24 hours a day throughout the two year-period for purposes that include storage of materials, a pipe yard, temporary offices, a staging area for pipeline workers, a parking area and any other activities or uses “reasonably associated” with the company’s activities.
The company is not proposing to build any structures, Town Manager Sara Carter has said. The lease plan is for $300,000 a year over two years, and an extension clause includes another year.
Afton resident Eleanor Amidon, who said she has been resisting the ACP for about five years, was dismayed when she first read the lease. She said at a public hearing Wednesday she feels as written the lease lets Dominion do whatever it wants and the town will be left with the cleanup.
“That lease is absolving them of any responsibility for any mess they make,” Amidon said.
She said for the town’s sake, she begs council to have an attorney specializing in specific areas of environmental law look it over before signing the agreement.
“If you sign that contract the way it is, you’re just giving it all away and they can walk away from any mess they make,” the Nelson County resident said.
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a $7 billion project slated for a 600-mile route through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, including about a 30-mile stretch in Nelson County. While granted approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, it has faced legal and regulatory challenges on its path to starting construction.
In the past five years since plans were first announced for the project, opposition across the state has led to protests in Richmond government complexes and the Nelson County courthouse, among other sites. Protesters have claimed the pipeline is unnecessary and harmful to the environment. The pipeline’s route has steered clear of Amherst land, and debate in the county has been relatively quiet.
The project has received a series of legal setbacks. Construction has been on hold since late 2018 and is years behind schedule, while its total cost has increased by about $2 million.
Addressing Amidon’s concern, Carter said the lease has specific language for the company to improve the site and leave it more marketable than it is now.
“If they create something that is not there, they have to deal with that,” Tom Berry, the town’s attorney, said of any potential environmental issues.
Barbara Pryor also addressed council and asked it to stand against Dominion’s plan in the interest of fighting climate change.
“We’re here. We have a very narrow time to do anything,” Pryor said of an issue some Democratic presidential candidates seeking the 2020 nomination have described in recent debates as the biggest threat the nation faces. “And this is a wake-up call.”
She urged council to take a “drop in the bucket” decision to block the pipeline’s progress and make a difference for people in Nelson and Augusta counties and other areas who have been fighting Dominion.
“This is your moment of truth,” Pryor said. “You guys need to look in the mirror and say, ‘What kind of legacy am I going to leave my children, my grandchildren. Am I going to be part of the answer to climate change or am I going to fall for Dominion?’ ... You guys hold this in your hand. It is the little guy against the big guy. Whose side are you on?”
The Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s website describes the natural gas project as a “game-changer” for communities in three states that will create thousands of jobs, $2.7 billion in economic activity across the region, generate $28 million in annual property tax revenue for local governments along the route and save consumers an estimated millions each year on their energy costs. The project also is committed to safety, the website states.
Dominion representatives at Wednesday’s meeting did not address council. After the approval, Pryor said “shame on y’all” before walking out.
Carter said the major benefit to the town is marketing a “raw” site at the industrial park that will be improved with an entryway, grading and other upgrades.
“It will be more marketable when they leave,” she said.
She said the project also will bring employees into the town who will positively affect the town’s economy when they eat, shop or get gas during the expected two-year period. The town is expecting to execute the lease agreement this week and a 90-day option period will begin, she said. If the project has continued delay and the lease isn’t signed during that option period, the lease arrangement expires and the company will have to restart the process over again, which would require another hearing, Carter said.
