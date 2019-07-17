A ceremony to dedicate an Amherst bridge in memory of Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas B. Dowell is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 2, at Amherst County High School’s auditorium.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors in March approved a resolution requesting the bridge on U.S. 29 Business/South Main Street over the U.S. 29 Bypass be named the “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.” The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the request in May.
Dowell, originally from Chilhowie in Southwest Virginia, was fatally shot on Feb. 4, while executing a search warrant at a Farmville house. He was 28.
The trooper patrolled Amherst County and was stationed out of Virginia State Police’s Area 20 field office on South Main Street in Amherst.
Steve Martin, owner of Martin’s Paint and Body Shop in Amherst, knew Dowell and began the petition to name the bridge in Dowell’s memory. It gathered 2,194 signatures. Martin said many people askedabout signing it weeks after he submitted it and he speculates overall it could have garnered about 5,000 names.
Martin described Dowell as a “sweet young man” who always performed his duties with a smile and was well-respected in Amherst. Many have stopped by the shop to talk about the fallen trooper, Martin said.
“We shared a lot of good stories about Lucas,” Martin said, adding of the bridge dedication: “I’m glad it all came together and am thankful.”
William Wells, assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said more than 150 people, including local and state officials, are expected to attend and the division is honored to take part in the event.
Martin, chaplain of the Amherst Fire Department, said details of the event still are being worked out. Dowell’s mother, father and sister are expected to attend, along with a large law enforcement presence. Refreshments will be served at the school and the signs will be unveiled at the bridge, he said.
“It is open to anybody who wants to come and show their respect,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a big event.”
Martin said he still is heartbroken about Dowell’s death.
“I find myself thinking about it,” he said. “His life was cut short at such a young age ... he gave his life for us.”