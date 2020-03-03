AMHERST — A week after Amherst County officials intervened to help ensure residents of the Johnson Senior Center were properly cared for and found other homes because of financial and managerial issues at the Amherst facility, the county's board of supervisors voted to ratify a declaration of emergency.
State code requires the board to take such action to confirm such declarations of emergency. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said on Feb. 21 the county learned the center, an assisted living facility with nearly 50 years of history in the community, had insufficient funds to make payroll for its approximately 16 employees. The fear of workers walking off the job led to the emergency declaration.
Amherst County Department of Social Services Director Susan Mays through the declaration was authorized to open a shelter in the facility and the county agreed to temporarily pay staff there until the residents were relocated to other facilities, according to Rodgers. The emergency was lifted when new homes were found for all residents as of Feb. 26, according to his report to supervisors.
DSS workers inventoried the center's food pantry and medical supplies to ensure they were sufficient and worked diligently to transition the residents, Rodgers said.
He reported the facility remains under the control of the owners. The Virginia Department of Social Services provided $10,500 to the county, and making payroll tallied at just less than $6,000, according to Rodgers.
The payroll expenses are expected to come out of the social services' adult protective services budget, he said.
The board thanked the county staff who took part in ensuring the residents' care.
"They weren't reacting — they acted," Supervisor Tom Martin said. "And it’s very nice we have competent staff to step in and take control of situation like this because that was a very bad situation."
Johnson Senior Center Inc. on Feb. 12 filed a lawsuit against Life Care Management Inc. and Maryland resident Mark Paulette in Amherst Circuit Court, accusing the defendants of failing to provide services with respect to management and administration of the facility’s operations. Court documents list Life Care Management, or LCM, as having an office and place of business in Rockville, Maryland. Attempts to reach the company and Paulette have not been successful.
Current shareholders Mike and Melessa Dolan in November 2018 entered into a contract with the company to provide management and administration services. The suit alleges LCM “has completely failed to satisfy any of its obligations” under the contract and has failed to provide services that include finding a licensed administrator, obtaining and reconciling the facility’s past financial records and necessary documentation for tax returns, properly managing residents’ accounts and implementing changes to comply with state code requirements.
James Downey, an attorney representing Melessa Dolan, said in an email Tuesday of the center's status: "We are analyzing all of our options at this point." As of Tuesday, a formal response to the lawsuit had not been filed in Amherst Circuit Court.
