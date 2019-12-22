Fourteen years after it was first installed at Amherst County High School, the artificial turf at Lancer Stadium is slated for an overhaul.
The Amherst County School Board during its Dec. 12 meeting approved a $491,950 project to replace the turf and install curbing in the two D-zones, or areas between the football field’s end zones and the track. The turf replacement is $451,792 and the D-zone curbing is another $40,478.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the curbing installation helps protect the track and keeps it from degrading over time so the D-zone areas wouldn’t need replacing or resurfacing so often.
“It’s going to wear out faster,” Wells said when a board member asked what could happen it the curbing isn’t installed. “The curbing will protect that.”
Another option brought forward for the board’s review proposed spending $623,924 to replace the turf and install turf and curbing in the D-zones, but the board balked.
“There are so many other [capital improvement plan] needs,” Chairman Mike Henderson said.
The project is included in a handful of capital improvement projects totaling $1.2 million, which the board voted during the meeting to send to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for approval. The project would start in late May and would be completed by July, according to Wells.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
