A comprehensive plan to guide Amherst County Public Schools through the next five years, developed after 10 months of work, received unanimous approval from the county’s school board during its Oct. 10 meeting.
The 49-page document has been described by school officials as a roadmap for the division of just more than 3,900 students and outlines strategies and goals for educators to meet in six crucial areas: equity, community engagement, human resources, operations, student support and student outcomes.
“Now the real work begins for us,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said following the board’s approval of the new plan.
Arnold said the document was scheduled to be presented to all principals in the division this week and an event is planned in a few weeks to present it in its entirety to the 75 members of various subcommittees who had input. In November a steering committee will go into all the schools to present the plan to staff and Arnold said he plans to work on a video for introducing it to students.
The school system also wants to include the Amherst community in a few events in December aimed at sharing its contents with parents, businesses and stakeholders. School leaders held several community forums in late 2018 to garner public feedback in developing the plan.
Chairman Mike Henderson congratulated schools’ staff on the overall effort in recent months.
“It’s a great product and we’re looking forward to seeing the future outcome as it’s rolled out,” Henderson said.
Board members said the plan was a large undertaking and they are excited to see it come to fruition as the division has entered its second consecutive year of all schools achieving full accreditation benchmarks from the Virginia Department of Education.
“You guys have really been working hard and I just want to say it shows,” board member Abby Thompson said. “I can feel it.”
In other news:
The board agreed by consensus to move forward with a request for proposals for interested firms in replacing the artificial turf at Amherst County High School’s football field. Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the turf, which was installed nearly 14 years ago, is at the end of its life expectancy and the division plans to have the replacement completed prior to the start of the 2020-21 fall athletic season.
Wells also said a contract is nearing for work to install new vestibules to safeguard entrances into the high school, Monelison Middle School and Madison Heights Elementary School. The vestibules are safety measures to ensure all who enter the schools go through an office area first before having access to the rest of the school.
Wells said work at the three schools is expected to start in late 2019 or early next year and should wrap up around spring break. The high school’s front entrance and main office will be reconfigured as part of the project.
