Amherst County is the latest locality in Virginia to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, joining about two dozen other counties to adopt the measure following outcries from gun-rights advocates.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday declaring the Second Amendment sanctuary, joining Campbell and Appomattox counties among Lynchburg-area localities to adopt the measure. Bedford and Nelson counties' governing bodies are considering action on the matter and a petition has circulated among Lynchburg residents to bring it to City Council.
A few hundred people crowded the Amherst board’s Nov. 19 meeting supporting the move as a show of support for protecting gun rights, and several dozen attended Tuesday’s meeting. A mix of views on gun control and the right to carry firearms came forward during a public-comment period Tuesday.
“We are living in precarious times right now and the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” said David Cash, an Amherst resident and former sheriff’s deputy of 14 years.
Jeff Wade, a county resident, said he believes in the right to concealed carry and he was doing so at the meeting. He said he was prepared to stop something bad from happening to a woman seated next to him who voiced an opposing viewpoint during the meeting if she was under threat.
“We’ve got to have each others’ back, not just family,” Wade said.
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst chapter of the NAACP, said the group opposes the Second Amendment sanctuary because it supports common-sense gun control that includes universal background checks. She said mass shootings prevalent across the country impose on the freedoms and safety of residents and she believes the gun rights crowd doesn’t speak for the majority of citizens.
“We believe rational gun control is necessary,” Witt said.
His wife, Roberta Peters, also said she feels stronger gun control laws are needed.
"That's all I'm asking right now, common sense background checks," she said. "It's the least we can do."
"This takes away my ability to protect my family," Eames said of any law infringing on Second Amendment rights.
He said such rights also are needed for residents to protect themselves from a tyrannical government. "You think it can't happen here? It can," Eames said.
Madison Heights resident Don Wood said localities across the country with strict gun control laws have not been successful in deterring violence. "I do not see harsher control laws ever working," Wood said.
Nancy Foster, a county resident, said she doesn't understand the desire among so many for the Second Amendment sanctuary and argued common sense gun control measures do not impose on the Constitution.
"Tighter gun control legislation is definitely needed in this country," Foster said.
Another resident who spoke referred to gun-free areas as "killing zones." Madison Heights resident Josh Makarski said his home was broken into while his wife was there alone. The incident shook him and he realized then his life and loved ones' safety depended on carrying firearms, he said.
The issue goes much deeper than just owning firearms, he said. "My life, and my family's life, depends on it."
Courtney Moss, a Madison Heights resident and registered nurse, said she doesn't think living in a state of fear is wise and she sees more victims of different kinds of violence than from guns.
"I see more deaths at the hands of opioids and heroin use and I don't see this kind of fear related to that, and that is more disturbing to me," Moss said.
Though non-binding legally, county officials said they hope the sanctuary declaration sends a strong message to the Virginia General Assembly as it considers upcoming legislation regarding guns.
“The General Assembly does have a tendency to listen to these,” County Attorney Michael Lockaby said. “My suspicion is if we speak loudly, they will listen.”
