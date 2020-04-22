Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department for three children last seen in Roanoke County:
- Cameron Allison, age 6, with brown hair and brown eyes;
- Emma Allison, age 6, with brown hair and brown eyes; and
- Colin Allison, age 21 months, with blond hair and brown eyes.
Virginia State Police said the children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, described as a white man with blond hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds.
He may be operating a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia tags of VVU-3796, or a 2006 four-door maroon Cadillac with Virginia tags of VMV-8238.
He may be with his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, described as a white woman with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.
Authorities said they believe the children were abducted at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and are in "extreme danger."
Anyone with information should contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798, (540) 777-8799 or the Virginia State Police at #77.
