Freed from the constraints of an early bedtime, hundreds of children rushed Amazement Square in downtown Lynchburg on Tuesday, ready to celebrate New Year's Eve, even though it was only noon.
Party-goers strained against the barrier roping off the bubble-wrap dance floor, screaming a 10-second countdown as the massive paper-mache queen bee, suspended by wire, made its way across the room. As the clock struck noon, hundreds of multicolored balloons were released from their netting over the dance floor. Children rushed the bubble wrap like a tiny, rainbow-hued mosh pit and the air filled with the sound of thousands of plastic bubbles, popping.
For its seventh annual New Year's Eve celebration, Amazement Square invited families to celebrate through traditional New Year's activities and crafts from around the world — specifically, Australia, Russia, Japan and Greece. After participating in activities from each country tucked all around the children's museum, families headed to the exhibit hall where traditional New Year's food from each country was handed out.
"It's fun to watch the kids," said Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and community relations at Amazement Square. "We want to make sure they understand that there is an educational component to the stuff that we do, and have them understand that there are different countries that all get to celebrate a new year in a different way."
Kreutz was manning the Greek food table, where trays of cupcakes, vanilla icing and a bowl of chocolate coins were being used to recreate the Greek tradition of Vasilopita — a lucky New Year's cake.
In Greek tradition, a coin would be hidden inside a cake on New Year's Eve and cut at midnight. If the coin is in your slice of the cake, you supposedly have good luck for the rest of the year.
Kreutz guided a toddler through the tradition. The toddler pressed a coin into the vanilla cupcake, only to be devastated when it disappeared. Luckily, he was quickly distracted by a healthy helping of white icing.
Director of Experiential Learning Laura Delo helped children make brightly-decorated masks in the designated Australia craft room. After a child completed the activity, she rewarded them with a stamp in their paper "passport," one they could use to get treats at the countdown party in the exhibit hall.
Delo said she enjoyed watching the children having fun, all while using creativity and learning.
"It's one of those celebrations that the whole world celebrates at once," Delo said. "So why not learn a little bit about how other people celebrate?"
Jill Bentson was on the fourth floor of the museum, watching her son and his friends decorate snowflakes in the Russian craft room. She said she came last year as well, and her group of parents has ten kids in tow, narrowly avoiding losing them in the twisting maze of tunnels that spirals several floors up through the museum.
She said it was a good way for the children to burn energy, and celebrate the new year without staying up until midnight.
Just before noon, waiting for the countdown to begin, Lindsey Allen was there with her three children for the first time.
"It's perfect for three kids who probably won't make it to midnight," Allen said. "They get to experience a fun, safe party scene."
The massive bee, made out of recycled items, like milk jugs, foam and coat hangers, was a new feature of the noontime celebration, taking over from the recently retired paper-mache spider that dropped from the ceiling in past years.
After the "bug drop," and the confetti and balloon popping that followed, children and their parents had a dance party on the bubble wrap dance floor, glitter covering shoulders and shaking out of hair.
Harmony Brown, 7, escaped the dance floor with an intact bright blue balloon clutched in her arms. She said she had never seen anything like the celebration before.
She said she had a lot of fun, and that she liked it when the balloons dropped the best.
Next year, she said, she would definitely like to come again.
