RUSTBURG -- An Altavista woman was found guilty Thursday of the first-degree murder of her husband, who was shot in the back of the head in 2016.

Kimberly Mayhew Barksdale, 52, also was convicted of using a firearm in a felony in connection with the Nov. 18, 2016 shooting of Todd Barksdale.

Law enforcement found him slumped over a fence outside the couple's Altavista home late that afternoon with a bullet wound behind his left ear.

Testimony in the two-day jury trial showed a turbulent history of tension and arguments between the two in the months leading up to the shooting.

The jury will hear more evidence this afternoon before recommending a sentence for Kim Barksdale.

She could face up to life in prison.

