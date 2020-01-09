RUSTBURG -- An Altavista woman was found guilty Thursday of the first-degree murder of her husband, who was shot in the back of the head in 2016.
Kimberly Mayhew Barksdale, 52, also was convicted of using a firearm in a felony in connection with the Nov. 18, 2016 shooting of Todd Barksdale.
Law enforcement found him slumped over a fence outside the couple's Altavista home late that afternoon with a bullet wound behind his left ear.
Testimony in the two-day jury trial showed a turbulent history of tension and arguments between the two in the months leading up to the shooting.
The jury will hear more evidence this afternoon before recommending a sentence for Kim Barksdale.
She could face up to life in prison.
This has been a breaking news update.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.