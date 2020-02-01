Pursuing a desire the Altavista Town Council has expressed for many years, council members heard a proposal to establish a visitors center inside of the Staunton River Memorial Library.
On Tuesday night, Campbell County Public Library Director Jordan Welborn pitched the idea for a partnership between Campbell libraries and the town of Altavista by taking advantage of existing staff, materials and infrastructure to provide a visitors center in an underutilized room in the Staunton River Memorial Library.
Located in downtown Altavista just off of U.S. 29, the building's iconic clock tower could serve as a destination for local and regional tourist information, as well as a revamped exhibit space.
“I think it’s really important for libraries to continue to evaluate what we provide to the community, how we serve the citizens and how we can be a resource," Welborn said at the Altavista Town Council meeting on Tuesday.
With a one time funding request of about $6,000 from the town, Welborn said they would be able to transform the existing space with new furnishings, a fresh coat of paint, display cases and brochure racks. She also suggested a TV to provide an audiovisual element to the exhibit space, and additional signage around town to direct tourists to the center.
Currently a community meeting room, Welborn said the renovations would provide a new direction for the space with limited changes. She added that the library already fulfills many requirements of a certified visitor center and that the library's staff already answers questions about the town and surrounding region.
If approved, library hours would be amended to include four hours on Sundays, shifting hours slightly during the week so there is no increase in overall service hours.
Becoming a certified visitor center would make the library eligible for perks from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, like marketing space in other state visitors centers, listings in Virginia travel guides and bulk supply of guides and state highway maps.
The proposal was received with unanimous support from the town council.
"It's something we've all been looking for for a long time," said Mayor Mike Mattox after hearing the proposal on Tuesday. "But we weren't sure how to make it happen, and you're making it happen."
Though many locations have been considered for a welcome or visitors center over the years, the high cost of the project — with the potential for a new building and staff — has stalled movement forward.
"We have bandied about back and forth for an official welcome center, and this would help in a lot of different ways," said Town Council Member Wayne Mitchell. "The budget of just adjusting a room's configuration so that we can use it for our needs instead of a new building altogether is great idea."
Other council members, like Jay Higginbotham, suggested pursuing additional signage on U.S. 29 to help draw people into the town and to the center.
More than an information center, Welborn said the renovation would give a home to donated artifacts of Altavista history that are currently "languishing in closets" at the library. Not only would they have the space to showcase local history, but to find the stories behind many of the artifacts.
Tywanna Whorley, a public services librarian at the Stuanton River branch, has a background in archives and record management. She plans to curate the exhibits that would cycle through the proposed space.
After a successful Veteran's Day exhibit hosted by the library in November, she said she looks forward to having a year-round dedicated space for exhibits, and has heard resident requests to bring back similar displays.
Among the donated items currently gathering dust in her office is a 1930 senior class yearbook from Altavista, a copy of the first Altavista Journal from 1909 and a commencement program from Altavista High School dated back to June 1925.
"I think it would benefit the community to have the space," Whorley said. "We have people who have lived here all of their lives, but also people moving here. This is an opportunity for them to come to the library not just for books and resources, but to see the history of this town."
If approved, Welborn said they hope to hold a soft opening for the visitors center in late fall or early winter of this year.
Town council gave consensus to staff to continue pursuing the project at its Tuesday night work session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.