Altavista Town Council received its $10.2 million fiscal year 2021 budget proposal Tuesday. The budget plan contains the third year of utility rate increases for water and sewer, part of a five-year plan for long-term utility improvements for the town.
The proposed utility rate increases are 8% for water and 4% for sewer and would take effect Dec. 1.
In-town customers will see their water rate increase from $2.54 per 1,000 gallons to $2.75 for the same amount of water, and their sewer rate increase from $3.32 per 1,000 gallons of water to $3.45.
Since the utility rate hikes began, residents have voiced concerns that the uptick in costs will distress individuals living on fixed incomes.
Council discussed the implementation of a program that would provide discounted water and sewer fees and charges for low-income or elderly customers or those with disabilities.
Altavista is one of two towns for which state code has been amended to allow discounted water and sewer rates for certain customers, following the approval of Gov. Ralph Northam in March.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said it is impossible to know exactly how many households will be eligible for the discount.
He estimated the number could fall between 200 to 250 eligible account holders, with 61 of those being account holders who are eligible for real estate tax relief — an existing program that uses similar criteria.
Coggsdale said implementing the program will impact budget revenue, but the amount the program will cost depends on how many residents are eligible to participate, and how steep the relief will be.
Council unanimously voted Tuesday to adopt a 30% discount to begin in December for eligible residents. Coggsdale said staff will begin to advertise the program in coming months.
Council also voted 3-2 to remove some capital improvement project items from this year’s budget, choosing to delay them as they monitor the impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on town revenues.
Among these projects were street light LED replacements, English Park large field improvements and some public works paving projects.
Mayor Mike Mattox said these reductions would save the town about $158,000 in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
While Councilman Wayne Mitchell voted against the reductions, saying the removal of these items could be “tying [the town’s] hands” when things begin to return to normal, other council members, like Reggie Bennett, supported the decision.
“If we were not fighting an invisible enemy, I would say let’s do it all,” Bennett said. “But we don’t know right now. I’m going to err on the side of caution.”
Council will hold the public hearing for the budget, CIP and utility rate changes on May 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.