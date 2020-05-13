With officer retention a recurring challenge in law enforcement agencies across the state, Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks sought council approval for pay raises and starting salary increases to promote officer recruitment and retention in the Altavista Police Department.
At its Tuesday night meeting, Altavista Town Council unanimously approved Merricks’ proposed strategy to address the department’s high turnover rate. With four vacancies currently within the department, and a fifth opening anticipated, Merricks proposed cutting one officer position and using the funds to increase pay for the rest of the department’s officers.
“Recruitment and retention is a problem that I think is nationwide with police,” Merricks said. “With us being a smaller agency, anytime we have vacancies the effect is magnified.”
Since 2018, 13 officers have left the department, Merricks said.
He said money seemed to be the driving factor in turnover. He hopes that raising starting salaries will bring more officers to the department, and lower the turnover rate.
The current minimum salary for a certified officer is $36,980, while a recruit that has to attend the academy has a minimum starting salary of $33,549.
The proposal will increase the minimum starting salary of officers to $39,000, with an increase to $40,000 after completion of field training.
Merricks said this will position Altavista more competitively against surrounding law enforcement agencies.
The change would bring Altavista officer pay level or above the uncertified starting salaries of sheriff’s deputies in surrounding counties, with Nelson at $37,000; Prince Edward at $39,355; Appomattox at $34,118; and Campbell at $36,725.
When hiring certified officers, Merricks said the department would start at the $40,000 mark and give additional pay based on years of experience.
It also will raise the pay of existing officers to these rates, and institute a stipend of $1,600 annually for officers with a bachelor’s degree and $800 annually for those with an associate’s degree.
Council received the proposal with enthusiasm, praising Merricks for coming to them with a solution to the problem, particularly one that will not require additional funding from the town.
Mayor Mike Mattox called it “quality over quantity,” and pointed out the department has not kept an officer it sent to the academy for more than five years. This could be the way to break the trend.
“I believe these people would be loyal, and we would get a better return on our investment,” said Merricks. “Whether we hire certified officers, or whether we hire rookie officers, we want people that are a good fit for the town and that are going to be loyal and stay awhile.”
He pointed out it's expensive to train new recruits, particularly if they must be sent to the academy for additional training.
With the cut, the department will have 13 officers when fully staffed.
Town Council Member Tracy Emerson voiced his support for the proposal.
“I was impressed that chief was willing to give up a slot to take care of the officers that he not only has on board, but plans to bring on board,” Emerson said. “If you are going to … get good people, you are going to have to be competitive.”
On Tuesday night, Merricks also outlined his plan to fill the vacant positions. He said he has one certified officer prepared to come on board in September, and is in negotiations with another. Merricks received council approval to send two recruits through the upcoming academy starting in July, with hopes that they will stay with the department for several years.
The new pay program goes into effect July 1.
