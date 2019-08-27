The town of Altavista has cleared its final hurdle to purchase a 50-acre business park from Campbell County for a $1 million price tag.
Earlier in the month, the town approved a boundary adjustment, allowing it to draw Campbell County’s Dearing Ford Business and Manufacturing Center into the town for future industrial development.
Following a public hearing Tuesday night, Altavista Town Council unanimously voted to purchase the property, clinching the approvals required by both the town and county boards and solidifying an addition to the town more than a year in the works.
The boundary adjustment would transfer all ownership of the property, currently assessed at $389,300, to Altavista, and the town would inherit primary marketing and maintenance responsibilities for the site. The adjustment includes the entire undeveloped property.