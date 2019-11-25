In the second year of Altavista's utility rate hikes, residents can expect to see an 8% increase for water and 4% increase for sewer rates take effect on Dec. 1.
The rate increases are part of a five-year plan to secure funding for the approximately $40 million of needed improvements for water and wastewater facilities, treatment, distribution and water collection services over the next 25 years, according to a news release from the town.
Beginning in December, customers will see their water rate increase from $2.35 per 1,000 gallons to $2.54 for the same amount of water, and their sewer rate increase from $3.19 per 1,000 gallons of water to $3.32. A customer’s bill with water and sewer service using 5,000 gallons at the current rate calculates to $44.81. With the new rates, the bill will be $46.31, a difference of $1.50.
Altavista Finance Director Tobie Shelton said many of the town's water and wastewater assets — including pumps, valves and hydrants — have reached the end of their lifespan.
A 2017 facilities assessment and utility rate study, conducted by Portland, Maine-based Woodard and Curran, an engineering, science and operations firm, recommended the five-year plan to address Altavista's aging infrastructure.
"The assets are at the end of their useful life," Shelton said. "It's something that needs to be done so we can continue to offer the quality of water to our customers that they are used to."
Though three additional years of rate increases are planned to follow this one, Shelton said Altavista Town Council will review the rate study and proposed increase annually.
Some residents have voiced concerns at the monthly town council meetings regarding how senior citizens on fixed incomes will handle the rate increases. Though council has discussed the issue at length, it is still under review.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said council is continuing to work on a system or program that could provide relief to a certain population of the town's customers — focused on the elderly, low-income and disabled veterans. He said Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell County, will be introducing legislation to allow the town to set different rates for customers based on those criteria.
Discussions will continue at future town council meetings.
