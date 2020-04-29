At its Tuesday night meeting, Altavista Town Council unanimously approved providing Business Professional Occupational License tax relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council agreed to abate the BPOL tax for each business up to the first $500.
Initial estimates of BPOL tax revenue for the town were around $80,000. The abatement will cause a estimated revenue decrease of about $33,000. The tax relief will touch every business owner in the town, said Finance Director Tobie Shelton.
There are 278 business licenses that will be affected by the financial assistance.
Mayor Mike Mattox said this was a way to show support for local businesses, especially as the crisis forces hardships on many town businesses owners.
Staff is still evaluating the impact of the crisis on the town’s revenue streams. Significant impact could result in the town using reserve funds to help balance the budget.
The BPOL fee deadline is May 1, 2020. Any business that has remitted the tax will be refunded based on the tax relief.
