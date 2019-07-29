With Virginia's urban archery season beginning in a little over a week, Altavista is seeking applicants for a limited number of hunting permits to hunt on the approved town-owned properties.
Altavista has allowed hunting on certain town properties during the urban archery season for the past several years, and relaxed restrictions in 2017 to allow bow hunters to hunt closer to buildings and on the ground during the hunting season.
The urban archery program helps control the deer population to prevent property damage from animals foraging for food.
Approved town owned properties include the dead end of 11th Street, Franklin Avenue at the corner of 10th Street and property adjacent to the Altavista Water Treatment Plant on Lane Access Road.
Virginia's urban archery season begins on Sept. 7 and runs until Oct. 4 then begins again on Jan. 5 and runs through March 29, 2020.
Interested individuals can pick up an application from town hall during normal business hours. Altavista intends to begin issuing the limited number of permits on Aug. 19.
For more information contact Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale at jwcoggsdale@altavista.gov or (434) 369-50001 ext. 102.