With hopes to encourage future development in its downtown, the town of Altavista recently received a $300,000 grant to assess and, eventually, clean up contaminated properties, such as the old Lane Furniture Plant and the English Alley Triangle.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under its brownfields program — which provides grants to communities to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse contaminated properties.
The EPA announced Wednesday that six Virginia communities were selected to receive a total of $1.7 million, Altavista among them.
Grant money will be used to focus on assessing the town’s downtown district and the adjacent former industrial district.
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said the grant money pairs well with the town’s economic development strategy, and will help to revitalize and redevelop properties for future use – many, like the Lane Furniture Plant, that have been at a standstill.
The money comes in the wake of another smaller grant received from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for $26,500, which will be directed specifically to attack the former Lane Furniture factory site.
Coggsdale said the grant money will be used to assess the properties and develop a plan for remediation, and the town will then seek further funds to carry out the actual cleanup and application of plans.
Altavista is consulting with Cardno, an internationally based company that, among other services, partners with local governments to develop programs and design solutions to challenging brownfield problems in communities.
Joe Morici, a senior principal at Cardno and the regional lead for brownfields projects in Virginia, is working closely with Altavista, both through the grant process and into the assessment of the properties.
“It’s surprising how many sites are just bypassed because people look at them and fear the environmental liability associated with them,” Morici said. “A lot of times, estimates in people’s minds are a lot greater than what is actually in sight.”
While the most visible focus of the project will be on the Lane property, the main parcel of which is an unused 10-acre expanse, he said the project can also pivot to focus on other sites – like gas stations that sit vacant downtown, old dry cleaners or car lots.
Even some downtown commercial buildings can be considered brownfields, said Morici. Assessment and eventual cleanup are the first steps to inviting redevelopment into these areas.
In a news release, EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio said the grants will help communities in need transform contaminated sites into community assets.
“[It will] not only create jobs and jumpstart economic development but also improve public health and the environment,” said Servidio in the release.
Coggsdale said helping property owners clean up and market properties that otherwise would be cost-prohibitive due to potential environmental concerns is making more room for industry to come to town.
Right off of Main Street, Coggsdale said, former gas stations and petroleum distribution areas are sites the money could be used to improve.
Morici estimated the initial assessment work of the Lane property will take around six months. Once they have a plan in place, they can begin to evaluate the potential reuse of the site.
He said he hopes to see participation from property owners and the community as the assessment grant begins.
