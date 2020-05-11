Tess Hoover is in exile.
But she’s staying busy.
Librarian at Altavista Combined School, Hoover has made countless phone calls, written hundreds of postcards and even started making at-home visits to students who have fallen off the grid since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them out of school and into their homes, with no certain end in sight.
“Teachers at [Altavista Combined School] don’t feel like we are on vacation, we don’t feel like this is just a lucky break where we don’t have to work,” Hoover said. “We feel like we are in exile. We feel like we’ve dropped off the planet, and we miss our children very much.”
With the doors to her library closed and her students staying home, Hoover was determined to find a way to bring the ACS community to them.
Last Thursday, she pulled up to the curb of Altavista Elementary School like she has been doing twice a week, and began loading plastic bags filled with food into the trunk of her car.
Cups of ice cream. Boxes of non-perishables. Cartons of milk. Bread, veggies and cookies. Entire meals prepared by cafeteria workers in Campbell County Public Schools for curbside pick-up by parents across the county.
But some parents, Hoover said, can’t make it to the pick-ups, either because they're working essential positions with no flexibility or lack transportation altogether.
Since the lockdown began, Hoover has been delivering meals to the doors of dozens of ACS families, as well as work packets to students without easy access to internet, ensuring no one has to fall any further behind.
“I get a hold of them any way I can,” Hoover said. She’s turned into a phone salesman, hunkering down with her contact sheet and running through the list of students, one household at a time.
“I’ve sort of become a point of contact," she said. "I want you to have what you need during this difficult time. I’m sorry it can’t be books, too.”
There are large pockets of the county without access to internet, and Hoover finds herself driving out to Evington and Lynch Station to deliver schoolwork and food, and to say a quick hello.
“You have to look at the people you serve, and go beyond just what your job requires when there is an emergency like this. So that’s what I’m doing right now,” Hoover said.
Hoover calls the library the “beating heart” of the school, a place every student, grades 6 through 12, are invited each day. Even with the physical space sitting empty, she’s determined not to lose the connection that it brings.
“You are welcome in Tess Hoover’s library,” said Tyrone Gafford, principal at the Altavista Combined School. "It doesn’t matter what kind of student you are, everyone is made to feel comfortable in the space."
Now, with the school doors shuttered and the library locked tight, he said Hoover is still finding a way to bridge the gap.
“She has an innate ability to connect with kids,” said Gafford, who will become principal at Perrymont Elementary School in Lynchburg in July. “And that has come to the forefront even more during this time.”
Hoover has been the school librarian for the past seven years. Before she took up the position, she taught English at ACS for 20 years.
More than checking out books and offering a communal space for students, the library hosts the school’s makerspace, with a focus on teaching STEM skills, and has technology and meeting space available for students and teachers.
She sponsors a chess club, and runs summer reading programs every year, incentivizing students to keep reading while school is out.
Hoover, 58, said her first and only job has been with ACS.
“I fell in love with the community, with the small town and with the school,” Hoover said. “I never wanted to go anywhere else.”
Her biggest regret was not knowing the school was closing down sooner, or she would have sent the students home with bags of books to keep them busy.
Kristin John, ACS assistant principal, said the closure took them completely by surprise. Though they were prepared for distanced learning, they didn’t have the chance to say goodbye to the students, or even let them get things out of their lockers.
“Over the last seven weeks we come to a new, temporary normal,” John said. “Tess has stood in the gap … we are reeling from not coming to the building and having stability, but she is working from sunup to sundown to reach out to our very rural families.”
John estimated Hoover has delivered to at least 30 families, while even more parents come to the school to pick up work packets they cannot access otherwise.
John, and the other assistant principal, Michelle McBride, are working out of the front office, where they have transformed the lobby into a workstation, with stacks and stacks of papers organized by class.
At one point, McBride said, they jammed all three copy machines in the building trying to churn out hundreds of work packets.
“How many admin does it take to fix a copy machine?” McBride said, laughing. “I haven’t felt alone in the process at all, I’ve felt supported with our teachers. It has to be a team effort, and it truly has been for us.”
ACS staff agreed Hoover has gone above and beyond. At times, even driving students to the doctor or making phone calls just to check in, with no other agenda.
It’s about maintaining the relationships, she said.
“You cannot teach a child unless you have a relationship, you cannot help a person unless there is a relationship. There has to be trust there,” Hoover said. “I feel honored that the people in Altavista have trusted me, and trust me to help to do what needs to be done.”
