The former Altavista EMS building has changed hands after sitting empty for two years since the agency’s 2017 closure.
Altavista Instruments and Controls bought the building and 1.1-acre parcel of land from the Town of Altavista for $300,000, with plans to move its electrical engineering, drafting and project management firm into the space — rolling out hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of renovations and expanding its business.
The money now sits with the town. In 1981, when Lindley Murray Winston Jr. deeded Altavista the property on which both the EMS building and the Avoca Museum sit, a clause was put in the deed that stated any proceeds from a sale of the property “will be devoted to the development and maintenance of the museum.”
At Tuesday night’s Altavista Town Council meeting, staff sought direction from council in regard to how to carry out the restriction.
Altavista took ownership of the building in April 2018 after Altavista EMS permanently closed in October 2017, having served Altavista and northern Pittsylvania County since 1946. The building sits on Main Street, bordering the Avoca Museum and the Altavista Group Home.
Thought Altavista Instruments and Controls closed the sale Oct. 2, co-owner and senior engineer Jim Wertz said the business has had its eye on the building for more than a year.
With a team of about 14 full-time employees, the firm has maxed out its current space in the Altavista Office Park, about 2 miles away. The move into the former EMS building will not only give them more office space, but an additional 6,000 square feet of garage space, allowing them to create shop space for small machine design, labs and conference rooms.
“We’re a small company growing,” Wertz said. “Right now we’re landlocked in the building we have today, this puts us in the position where we can expand and grow our team.”
The company opened in 1992, specializing in the nutritional supplement industry, and since has expanded into waste- water treatment, fiberglass manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, facility design and animal products, among other services.
The work is there, Wertz added. With Abbott Laboratories, its largest customer, right next door and plenty of other business opportunities in the area, Wertz said companies they work with are happy to not have to contract out to Ohio and Richmond to find comparable engineering services.
He stressed the importance of staying in Altavista. With limited real estate options, the former EMS building presented the perfect opportunity.
The massive 12-door bay that once held emergency vehicles will find new life with the firm in its work fabricating, programming and testing equipment. Though the company plans to finish renovations and move in March, Wertz said they already are utilizing the shop space, a commodity their current location does not have.
Jordan Maddy, the other co-owner of Altavista Instruments and Controls and an electrical engineer, said they estimate they will make between $200,000 and $250,000 worth of renovations.
“We’re going to gut the walls, rip everything out and start over,” Maddy said.
As part of its agreement with the town, AIC is subject to being reimbursed $50,000 by the town if they meet renovation and sales requirements — like the hiring of at least one employee every year for the next three years and a minimum of $50,000 in renovations.
“This is home,” Wertz said of their new building. “We’ll fight tooth and nail to keep it that way.”
Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said town council evaluated the three proposals it received to decide which organization would get the property after approving the disposition of the building in January.
Donation-a-Week Neighbor (DAWN), a Christian outreach ministry offering emergency assistance to those in need; Avoca Museum; and Altavista Instruments and Controls submitted proposals.
“After reviewing the items, AIC was the [option] that helped a local business grow and included a financial windfall that could actually provide money to go toward Avoca,” Coggsdale said.
On Tuesday night, council did not officially vote regarding the “method” in which they would distribute the funds to Avoca, but Town Council Member Beverly Dalton said “it can be a conversation between the two entities” and reiterated the deed does not mandate a timeline or how decisions are made.
Council agreed to make a final consensus at their next meeting.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
