Altavista District incumbent Gary Mattox is running for a fifth term on the Campbell County School Board in November.
Mattox said he's enjoyed his 16 years on the board and thinks he brings "somewhat positive ideas" to the table.
"Everybody has their opinions. It seems like I'm the negative one all the time, but I think I'm asking good questions. I am concerned about our schools and our kids," Mattox said.
Mattox said although his children, who graduated from Altavista Combined School, are no longer in school, he has a grandchild starting at the school next year.
Top priorities for Mattox if reelected are teacher salaries, maintaining "good teachers" and capital improvements to the division's buildings.
Mattox said the board "definitely needs to do something with Rustburg Middle" School and look into the Brookville schools.
"I'm not saying we need to build schools, but we need to look at what's going on there because it obviously seems to be more people are moving to that area than other areas of the county," he said.
Mattox said he knows the Altavista area well as an Altavista native who has been volunteering for the fire department for 34 years, is a member of the local booster club and volunteered in the schools when his kids attended Campbell schools.
"It's not hard to find me if they need me," Mattox said.
Altavista Fire Chief John Tucker, who has known Mattox "most of my life," said Mattox is "very, very active in the school system from elementary school on through the combined school."
Tucker said Mattox's experience on the board and involvement in the schools is "a great asset."
"He's going to be able to lead with knowledge on what's actually happening and seeing it firsthand instead of someone telling him what's happening and what needs to be done," Tucker said.
While on the board, Mattox said he's "learned how things are done" within the school division such as the budget process.
"When you first get on the board, you think you're going to change the world. But the longer you're on it, you realize there's a lot of things you can't control," Mattox said. "But going to the graduations ... going to school to see how dedicated some of our teachers are to these kids, it's pretty amazing."
Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin said Mattox has filed all necessary paperwork required to run in the Nov. 5 election. No one filed to run against him.
Barry Jones, in the Concord District, and Mark Epperson, in the Spring Hill District, are also running unopposed. Jones has served on the board since 1999 and Epperson since 2011.
Sunburst District incumbent R. Leon Brandt Jr. is running for reelection against Campbell County Planning Commission chairman Dean Cumbo.
Brandt has been on the board since 1993.