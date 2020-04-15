Dean Hubbard’s life is about to get a lot less hectic.
Hubbard, a stalwart at Altavista Combined School, will step back from the routine he’s known for more than two decades. After 25 years as athletic director, and 35 years working for Campbell County Public Schools, he is retiring.
“I’ve been the luckiest person in the world,” Hubbard said, describing how much his job has meant to him and his family. This school year marks the last for both him and his wife, Kay, who also is retiring after spending 39 years working for Campbell schools.
The AD post Hubbard will relinquish has not yet been filled. A job listing is posted on the CCPS website.
Hubbard, the longtime AD who also has coached and taught in the past, has seen coaches come and go. He’s witnessed the heroics of student-athletes. He’s seen the jubilation in the eyes of fans and participants as teams accomplished the ultimate goal: winning a state championship (the Colonels in his tenure have won 11 of them).
And while he’s not on the field or the court, he has been the conductor, ensuring all the pieces come together to produce the athletic program around which the Altavista community has rallied.
For 25 years, Hubbard has made the short, 2-mile trek from his home to the school, where his days turned to nights as he performed what Altavista principal Tyrone Gafford called a “thankless” job.
Most often, Gafford explained, Hubbard’s work is unnoticed. He’s not the center of attention after victories, for example, and onlookers only see his name in the event something goes wrong. Being an AD, for Hubbard, hasn’t ever been about the glory.
But Hubbard’s colleagues and bosses, especially, know his value.
When snow forces a shutdown, for example, Hubbard isn’t enjoying a day off like others at the school. He's the one making phone calls notifying the Colonels squads and opponents affected, before, of course, trying to find a makeup date.
“I can’t tell you how many times I watched that dude do that over and over and over again,” Gafford said. “And he doesn’t even blink.”
Gafford, who has been an administrator at the school for 14 years, called Hubbard selfless. According to Gafford, Hubbard always puts others first.
“He just does whatever needs to be done … and does it in a selfless way.”,” Gafford said of Hubbard, who also previously was AD at Rustburg High.
When Gafford first started in Altavista, Hubbard was there to make the transition easier. Hubbard, thanks to his decade-plus of experience at that point, knew the ins and outs of the school, as well as the community.
At games Gafford attended upon his arrival, Hubbard was the one to answer Gafford’s questions about people milling about the football stadium or gym.
Hubbard’s relationships, Gafford said, helped him become the efficient AD he is, and a person who pushed others in the building to be the best they could be at their jobs.
“Watching him perform his job, his craft helped me,” Gafford said. “When you see someone who’s good at what they do, you want to be good at what you do. It becomes contagious.”
Debra Spencer is among the others inspired by Hubbard.
The longtime girls basketball and volleyball coach — who boasts more than 800 career wins and two state titles between the sports — said Hubbard always has been supportive of her endeavors.
When Spencer was a young coach, Hubbard was just moving into his role as AD. The two grew together, she said, and have earned respect from each other.
“For me personally, he has allowed me to coach my teams and supported me in doing that,” Spencer said. “He has provided me with the tools, equipment, all the means by which I need to do my job, then just allows me to do it. …
“As a coach, that’s pretty much all you want.”
Spencer, whose competitive nature makes her cringe at the thought of a loss, said Hubbard has been there in both the good times and bad.
On bus rides back from road games, Spencer might get a congratulatory text after a win. After a loss, Hubbard sometimes sends her a more somber note, checking in to make sure things are OK.
“I might get a ‘Hey, how you doing?’ [when he’s] probably bracing for the answer he’s going to get back,” Spencer said with a laugh.
Having really only worked under Hubbard, that kind of care from an AD is the only response she’s ever known.
There have been other times, too, when Hubbard has guided Altavista through tough years.
For two seasons in the 2000s, the Colonels football program played as an independent, rather than facing off against district foes that consistently handed Altavista losses.
Then the program began to reverse course. The team and coach Mike Scharnus won a state title in 2009 before adding back-to-back trophies in 2013 and 2014.
“We had a lot of support going into the rebuilding we had to do,” said Scharnus, who coached at Altavista from 2007 through 2017. “… Even before I was officially in the building, [Hubbard] was very energetic in building the program.”
Mike Cartolaro and the boys basketball program captured consecutive state titles of their own, reeling off three straight and four total during Hubbard’s time at the school.
“He did a great job of making sure that athletically we had all of the opportunities to be successful,” Cartolaro, who left Altavista in 2015 for another coaching post, said of Hubbard. “For that 20-year run that I was there, we had tremendous success, and obviously you’ve got to have the athletes and the coaches, and you have to have the leadership.”
And in Hubbard's last year as AD, other Altavista programs have shown promise, too.
The boys indoor track & field program, resurrected after three decades, did the improbable by capturing a region title this year.
That program is “up and coming,” Hubbard said.
It’s an appropriate end to Hubbard’s career.
Because of all the work he’s put in over the years — maintaining facilities, coordinating transportation, working on schedules, and procuring and managing equipment, among many other behind-the-scenes tasks — the Colonels athletic program is on solid footing, with plenty of momentum for the years to come.
Hubbard called his time at the school his children graduated from and the place he’s poured hours into “a great ride.” The relationships he’s built with colleagues are “special,” he said, and the accomplishments of the athletic program are memories he’ll relish. But more than anything, Hubbard, as he steps into retirement, will miss seeing the development of the students he’s worked hard to uplift.
“What I really cherish,” he said, “is watching the student-athletes grow into young adults.”
