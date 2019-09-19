At first sight, the four- and five-year-old children riding yellow tricycles on a newly paved bike path behind Carl B. Hutcherson Early Learning Center might look like they’re just screaming with excitement, their little legs pedaling as quickly as they can.
But underneath that seemingly simple activity, there’s so much more happening with their development.
Jane Ruehle, the school’s counselor, said the whole staff is working to help kids develop self-regulatory skills which will help them succeed in kindergarten and beyond.
“So we know that kids learn best when their whole body is engaged,” she said. “So they obviously do a lot of learning outside.”
Self-regulatory skills include learning how to work with others, how to ask for help, and how to be proactive and safe.
“Last year we realized this was a really productive activity for them but the space wasn’t enough,” she said. “And it didn’t allow them to make more choices because they’re just going around in a circle.”
With this in mind, the school at 2401 High Street applied for a $5,000 grant from the Lynchburg City Schools Foundation to build a new 400-foot-long, six-foot-wide bike path for its students.
The foundation is a nonprofit separate from the school division that works to support city schools through advocacy and educational funding.
Lawhorne Brothers Paving donated about $1,500 to complete the project and a private volunteer donated about $3,000 in preparation work for the project, which began about three weeks ago.
The bike path opened up for students to use last week.
Before paving took place and grant money came though, the school had been dreaming up the path for five years, Hutcherson Principal Polly Smith said.
“We’re building the future for the community,” she said. “We are an at-risk area so it’s really important to put in a lot of effort toward the kids.”
Ruehle said there are some kids who have never learned how to ride a bike and this is their first opportunity. While they develop those large motor skills, they’re building their brain organization, which helps them to read.
Each year the school brings in about 150 pre-kindergarteners who look forward to riding the 12 yellow tricycles, acquired by the school four years ago through a grant, around a small portion of the gated parking lot.
With the newly completed path, the four- and five-year-olds now have the freedom to go “off road” and ride through the paved loop in the field behind the school next to their playground.
Not only do they ride their bikes but many students can be found walking, running and playing on the path.
Jodie Gillette, executive director of the Lynchburg City Schools Foundation, said the nonprofit has a variety of programs in place to support students and teachers, including classroom innovation grants, where teachers have the opportunity to request funding for special projects that are either innovative or inspire innovation in students.
All funding comes from corporate or foundation support, she said.
Gillette said the foundation was excited to fund the project because of the learning objectives associated with it, such as physical, social and emotional education.
“This is a pretty unique way of teaching social and emotional self control,” she said. “Usually you have to sit quiet, sit on the line, wait your turn, slow down, let somebody else play and this is teaching them to be in control of those emotions.”
Ruehle said the kids learn these skills best when their bodies are engaged and when the activity is highly motivating.
“Particularly, they need to show patience, they need to follow the rules, because there aren’t enough bikes for everyone, just like there aren’t enough toys for everyone in the world,” she said. “So they need to manage their own emotions and get along with others.”
