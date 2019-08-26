Certified Master Beekeeper Ann Zudekoff calls the spot where she keeps her bees in Lynchburg “a little wilderness in the middle of the city.”
Tucked off a gravel road that feeds into U.S. 221, the property by the woods rests just far enough from the main road to block the sound of screeching tires and car horns.
Instead, the air hums with the songs of insects, Zudekoff’s seven colonies among them.
“I just like to come out here and sit in a chair, even if I’m not opening hives,” she said as she looked out over her bee yard. “I just find it very kind of spiritual.”
A consummate worker bee, Zudekoff, 72, doesn’t just care for her own hives.
She has spent years nurturing the growth of the Lynchburg-area bee community into the network it is today.
“We call her the Queen Bee,” said Mort Sajadian, CEO of Amazement Square. “... She has this demeanor and manner that makes you want to seek her advice and seek her expertise.”
Zudekoff had no interest in bees when she took a beginner beekeeping class in 2004.
Her husband, Shim, had first made the suggestion in 1998, as the couple was preparing to move from Connecticut to Huddleston.
A few years and two Master Gardener certifications later, he brought it up again, and Zudekoff acquiesced.
As part of the seminar, participants built a beehive that was raffled off at the end of the lesson. As fate would have it, Zudekoff and her husband won.
“My late husband decided bees were not all they were cracked up to be when he started getting stung,” she recalled.
But Zudekoff was hooked.
“It’s a wondrous, wondrous experience every time you open a hive,” she said. “The smell. The sound.”
Zudekoff started keeping a couple hives on her property in Bedford County and eventually got into competitive honey judging, winning several ribbons. She also began selling honey and beeswax products through Crazy A.Z.’s Apiary.
In 2007, Zudekoff’s mentor, George Kelly, told her he planned to retire from teaching classes in the area and said she should take over.
To aid in her new role, Zudekoff joined the Virginia Beekeeping Teaching Consortium — then called the Northern Virginia Beekeeping Teaching Consortium — to expand her bee knowledge.
When she started attending the annual conference of the Eastern Apicultural Society of North America (EAS), the largest noncommercial beekeeping organization in the U.S., in 2010, her husband suggested she look into becoming a certified Master Beekeeper.
According to the EAS website, the role of a Master Beekeeper, like a Master Gardener, is to educate and assist their beekeeping community as an expert in the field.
“Your mission,” Zudekoff said, “... is public outreach.”
Becoming an EAS-certified beekeeper is an intensive four-part process, which involves passing a written and oral exam as well as a lab and field test. Those sitting for the test must also have at least five years of beekeeping experience.
Although she loved her bees, Zudekoff put off the test until 2016, four years after her husband’s death, and passed on the first try.
“After that [his death], I sort of had nothing but bees,” she said. “So, I got a few more hives — I made it up to 15 or 20 hives — it kept me busy. It kept my sanity.”
Zudekoff, who is finishing up a two-year term as the president of the Virginia Beekeeping Teaching Consortium, also threw herself into teaching.
She’s the “best mentor I ever had, no doubt about it,” said Jeff Jenner of Boones Mill, who took his first beekeeping class in 2007. “She doesn’t ever forget anything.”
While Zudekoff has reduced the number of hives she maintains, she has not scaled back on education.
“Whenever you call, she pretty much puts down what she’s doing,” added Wendell Witt, president of the Peaks of Otter Beekeepers in Bedford. “And if you’ve got a problem, she walks you through it.”
Zudekoff teaches at the Piedmont Beekeepers Association in Lynchburg, where she is education chair. She also leads classes at some of the other clubs around Central Virginia, a few of which have spawned directly from her outreach.
Several years after taking one of Zudekoff's courses in 2009, Jenner founded the Moonshine Beekeepers Association in Franklin County.
“She helped us really get rolling,” said Jenner, who has become a bee teacher in his own right.
It was at this club that Witt started learning about beekeeping.
One of his teachers was Zudekoff, who had been brought in by Jenner to teach a class. She and Witt would go on to create the Bedford-based Peaks of Otter Beekeepers group together in 2017.
“Every time you talk to her, she is always doing something with bees,” said Witt. “She’s helping somebody, she’s helping all the clubs.”
Recently, Zudekoff added a new colony of students to her hive. For the past seven months, she has been working with the staff of Amazement Square, who brought her on as a consultant for its new exhibit, “Bee in the Know,” which opens in mid-September and will include two active hives.
Zudekoff, Sajadian said, acts as teacher, sounding board and even on-call doctor when something happens to the colonies.
“She has been a fundamental element of this ... process that we have had to go through in order to get this exhibition ready and will be in terms of its continuation,” he said.
While most of the students Zudekoff teaches abandon the hobby within five years, she said, that won’t stop her from cultivating the local bee community one mind at a time.
“Every now and then," she said, "you get somebody who gets it."