The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is suspending all public masses effective immediately.

According to a news release issued Monday evening, Barry Knestout, Bishop of the Diocese of Richmond, said this will affect all local Catholic churches and includes all masses, Sunday Eucharists and any other formal Eucharistic celebration.

All formal meetings of 50 or more are suspended as well. Any other meetings may be held only in spaces that enable social distancing of three to six feet between individuals.

All Communion visits by lay ministers are suspended, although ministers are allowed to provide the final anointing for the dying.

The Diocese recommends only individuals who are not within vulnerable groups or immunocompromised assist the poor.

"Hot food service or seated food service in soup kitchens will be discontinued and replaced by grab-and-go options," Knestout said in a statement.

