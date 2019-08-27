Only a month after Campbell County supervisors denied a different short-term rental request in the county, the Campbell County planning commission has unanimously recommended approval for a special use permit for a single family dwelling to rent on a short-term basis through services like Airbnb.
At its Monday night meeting, the planning commission heard a request from Robert Jordan and Rebecca Revis, who want to continue renting out their home on Doss Road in Concord as an Airbnb.
They have been using the service for about a year, and have found it to be a better solution for the home than long-term rentals.
Before they started doing Airbnb, Revis said the house sat empty for six years. When she made the decision to furnish it and advertise through Airbnb, Revis got a response before she could even finish posting pictures online.
"We stay booked every weekend," Revis said. "We've had no issues, no property damages. We've met some nice people and made a little bit of money doing it."
One couple that rented the house for a weekend visit ended up buying land in Appomattox and plans to retire in the area, Revis said. The biggest worry, that there would be conflicts with neighbors, has not come to fruition, Revis said. With a Campbell County deputy across the street and no neighborhood complaints, it hasn't been a problem.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk noted that Lynchburg City is currently battling this issue. As the short-term rental market rapidly expands, there have been proposals to add new regulations. Fears that residential properties will begin to operate like a "residential hotel" is one of the major concerns, said Kirk.
"I know we're going to be dealing with this in the next couple of years," Kirk said. "Right now it's the Wild West. There is the potential for conflict in neighborhoods."
Timberlake District Representative Thomas Vaughan noted that the applicants have been renting the house on a short-term basis for a year with no issues or neighbor complaints. They were not aware they needed a special use permit until the recently received a letter notifying them of the requirement.
Despite not living on the property, Revis said renters must meet stringent guidelines and the enforced "house rules."
Revis added that as lifelong residents of Campbell County, she works to encourage guests to invest back into the community — providing local attraction brochures and menus to restaurants available in the county.
With no neighbors speaking against the short-term rental, and because it is a standalone dwelling, the commissioners recommended approval of the request.
Also discussed Monday night was a request to operate a commercial sawmill and special events business on a 25-acre property zoned agricultural on Clarks Road. The request was unanimously recommended for approval.
The applicant, Thomas Parmiter, currently owns a portable sawmill and would like to expand to a commercial sawmill. Eventually, he plans to construct a 4,960 square foot barn to house the mill, milled wood and other equipment.
The sawmill would contain a second floor that could be used as a multi-purpose hall for events related to the sawmill business — such as seminars, workshops or customer appreciation events.
Parmiter is a certified Arborist who owns The Woodsman, a tree service, storm cleanup, logging and custom log milling business.
Though his "bread and butter" is the tree service business, Parmiter said he is seeking to expand — hoping to open up the mill to the public and allow people to "experience the country" and share his work with others.
With a 60-acre property purchased north of his current address, Parmiter said in the future he could expand to that site if the business blossomed.
Henry Eubank, a Campbell County resident who lives at a neighboring property on Clarks Road, voiced concerns about the "mess" on the Parmiter property.
"They have got logs all over the place, scattered around. Shavings everywhere," Eubank said.
He worried that any expansion would bring in logging trucks or lower property values.
"I don't want to look out my windows and instead of seeing Peaks of Otter, see a doggone big barn and a bunch of logging trucks coming in," Eubank said.
Parmiter addressed concerns by noting he does not own any logging trucks, and many of the trucks noted as a concern by residents were a part of a completely separate logging operation happening down the road.
He said that he is working to get rid of excess logs on the property.
"It's a double edged sword. I need to make money to support my family, and that's a tree service," Parmiter said. "I am one guy who runs a sawmill, and we're doing our best to cut and get rid of it."
The planning commission recommended approval of the mill, with the condition that if Parmiter plans on hosting more than 50 guests at his events, he will have to come again before the commission for another permit.
The planning commission also unanimously recommended approval of an automobile service and repair establishment on Wards Road on Monday night. The applicant, Albert Hewitt, would like to construct a 2,400 square foot metal building for general vehicle service and repair just south of Kingston Road, with a buffer serving as a barrier to vision or noise.
Hewitt called it a mid-size store with about seven parking spaces, something so he can "retire and just sit back a little bit."
All requests will be considered by the Campbell County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 1 meeting.