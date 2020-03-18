When Sterling Wilder heard schools would close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he immediately began making plans to open Jubilee Family Development Center for students who would need somewhere to stay during the day.
On March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia public K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks, through March 27, leaving Lynchburg City Schools' more than 8,000 students out of school. While some Lynchburg-area businesses have canceled their after-school programs, such as the YMCA of Central Virginia and Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, others have remained open for families in need of child care.
Wilder, the executive director of Jubilee and a member of Lynchburg City Council from Ward II, said he felt the need to support parents in the community who had to work during the extended closure and had no other options for childcare.
"As soon as I knew the schools were closed, I said, 'We've got to do something,'" Wilder said. "Parents work and kids get food at school, so we knew this would impact a lot of families."
Kayla Fuqua, director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, said the club is remaining open during the school closure for families who call ahead and request childcare.
"We knew parents would be in need right now," Fuqua said. "So we adjusted our operations some, but are staying open for those desperate for help."
The Boys & Girls Club typically serves around 120 students daily, offering after-school care to 6- to 12-year-olds from 2:30 until 7 p.m. and a teen hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Amid the virus, Fuqua said the club is offering child care from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for around 20 students daily. Fuqua said the club is trying to keep students busy with recreational and educational activities.
The Boys & Girls Club has taken several precautions to minimize the spread of the virus, Fuqua said, including eliminating lunch tables and having children eat spread out in chairs. The club's cleaning crew has also increased its disinfecting measures, she said.
A post on Jubilee's Facebook page from March 13 announced the center would be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the school closure to provide free all-day care to a maximum of 50 students who already attend Jubilee's after-school program. Tuesday, the center adjusted that number to a maximum of 20 students.
"We are living in a changing world and we at Jubilee are adapting daily. We have taken several new actions today and will evaluate daily," the center said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The center said it has increased hand-sanitizing around the building, added NanoSeptic Continuously Self-Cleaning Surfaces to exit and restroom doors, increased the daily cleaning of classrooms and frequently used areas, and advised staff and students to wash their hands throughout the day. Additionally, student temperatures will be taken and students with any sign of sickness will not be able to stay at the center.
Eighteen students were at Jubilee on Monday, and Tuesday Wilder said staff will keep students in small groups in the building.
Jubilee said it will continue to serve breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon to its students. Additionally, the center is prepared to offer to-go breakfasts and lunches for up to 100 students in the community through the closure.
Wilder said Lynchburg City Schools dropped off bagged meals at Jubilee on Monday and Tuesday. Jubilee already had preparations in place for breakfast, lunch and snacks for students, Wilder said they were able to save their food because of the effort by the school division.
"Right now is a time of crisis," Wilder said. "Grocery stores are practically empty, so I'm just glad families who might really be in need right now have this support."
Wilder said the center remains prepared to feed any children who may miss the school division's drop off .
LCS and school divisions in the surrounding counties plan to continue distributing school meals to all children ages 0-18 in the city until the end of the mandatory closure.
Antonio Davis, program director at Jubilee, said students are participating in a variety of athletic, social and educational activities during the day.
Monday, students shot free-throws in the gym, took turns playing video games on an Xbox, drew and read during their free period after lunch.
In an announcement Tuesday, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the division would begin distributing paper packets including "enrichment activities" and links to online resources for students to participate in during the closure.
The center has computer and internet access, and Davis said they are monitoring the school division's decisions regarding distance learning and will do what they can to facilitate learning.
