Nearly a week after a Lynchburg man was shot and killed in White Rock Hill, police officers, city officials and community members canvassed the neighborhood Thursday to offer assistance to residents concerned about violence.

More than two dozen people, including about 10 police officers, strolled through the neighborhood and asked residents to describe quality-of-life issues and other problems facing the area.

Over the course of about an hour, the group spoke to dozens of residents along Franklin, Union and Gum streets. Police plan to use the community feedback to better protect the community. 

“We want to help and the best way to do that is to get out into the community,” said Sgt. Gary Fink, who leads the police department’s outreach efforts.

The group also passed out flyers inviting residents to a city-wide meeting to address violence. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at E.C. Glass High School. 

The evening walk-through, which was organized by the community support group One Community, One Voice, was held just days after police responded to the neighborhood after a shooting left one person dead and another injured.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, police discovered 31-year-old Darius Saunders on Gum Street with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. A few blocks away, police also found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police arrested the teenager and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Officials have not publicly identified the teenager or offered a motive behind the incident.

The shooting marked just the second homicide in Lynchburg in 2019. Police hope the walk-through and other community outreach efforts will help them establish stronger relationships with residents who live in neighbors that have experienced violence.

For James Camm, a local pastor and the leader of One Community, One Voice, Thursday’s walk-through was “more than personal.” He grew up in White Rock Hill and remembers playing with other children in the neighborhood.

Last week’s shooting has left some in the community fearful for their children, and Camm hopes to find a way to ease their concerns.

“I know we need to find a place for our youth,” Camm said. “We’re determined to find that building where they can come and be themselves, where they don’t have to worry about stress and where their parents don’t have to worry about them.”

Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder, who represents White Rock Hill, participated in the canvass. He believes violent crime is an issue that cannot be solved by police alone. Citizens, he said, must also play a part.

“Sometimes problems are like elephants,” Wilder said. “They’re so large and so big that we’ve got to take one bite out of it at a time. Whatever the issue it is, we’ve got to take a bite out of it at a time, and these grassroots efforts are things that are going to be crucial.”

Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

