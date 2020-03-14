Someone recently posed the question, “What does Simon do all day when you’re not home?”
I don’t really know what my little green quaker parrot does while I’m away.
I assume there’s some playtime, but the toys don’t really seem to move. He definitely eats — that’s evident by the bits of food strewn around his cage — but he pretends he’s utterly starving when I get home and tries to steal my dinner.
Perhaps he just naps all day.
Instead of answering the question with any semblance of seriousness, I chose a flippant response.
“I send him out with a paper cup,” I replied. “He stands on the street corner and panhandles. Got to earn his keep, you know. The problem is people put coins in the cup and it gets too heavy for him to fly home.”
Wouldn’t that be adorable?
A little parrot standing on the base of the Water Bearer statue on the Bluffwalk so he’s tall enough to be seen by the throngs of businessmen and women filtering by on their lunch breaks. He’d shake his little cup and whistle a little ditty for you. Maybe the “Andy Griffith Show” theme song my neighbor has been trying to teach him, but I’m thinking he’s more of an “Addams Family” kind of guy.
I’d put some change in the cup of a panhandling parrot.
It’s doubtful Simon would perform a tune. It’s much more likely he would challenge you to the whistling version of “Simon Says.”
He’s a hustler. Don’t let his cute, encouraging little head bob fool you. If you engage in this game, you are certain to lose. He’ll start off simple to boost your confidence and when you think you’re keeping up, he’ll move in for the win since we mere humans are incapable of making two sounds at once.
A cute fantasy to indulge in, but even if Simon were trained in the art of the hustle, was an adept panhandler and possessed the physical strength to fly home with his hard-earned cash, I doubt he would.
Simon is the least curious parrot I’ve cared for. What he wants out of life is a cozy home, his favorite human’s shoulder to cuddle up to and all the food.
If left to his own devices, I imagine he’d wait until I left to settle into his favorite chair and binge watch something on Netflix after, of course, raiding the refrigerator.
I doubt he would be motivated enough to actually head out to work a street corner.
In all seriousness, though, what he does when I’m not home is a mystery.
A webcam could solve it but, as of yet, I haven’t been curious enough to go down that route. Those doggy webcams where you can talk to your dog and launch a treat with the touch of a button on your phone seem pretty cool but as food motivated as Simon is, I’m pretty sure a flying treat would go over like a lead balloon.
Each morning as I prepare for the day, Simon runs amok so he can get a little exercise in before spending long hours in his condo of a cage. He rides on my shoulder as I get his food ready and after my breakfast is complete, he spends the rest of his free time trying to steal my food because it must be better than what I put in his bowls.
When it’s time for me to leave, he dutifully steps back into his cage. I turn the radio on for him and head off to earn my keep.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
