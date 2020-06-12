Bedford Town Council unanimously approved an amendment to the conditional use permit granted to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., for the old Bedford Middle School redevelopment project on Tuesday, allowing 10 additional apartments to be constructed inside the school's auditorium.
Developer Dave McCormack took on the project at the property last year with plans to redevelop the four existing buildings.
The plan for 10 additional units brings the total number of apartments planned in the school, which endured heavy damage in a January fire, to 60.
McCormack hopes to convert a building known as "Old Yellow" into a boutique hotel. The gymnasium can be utilized as a community recreation center, according to current plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.