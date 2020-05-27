People can’t visit Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts right now. So the Academy is making its way into people’s homes.
The organization has taken to Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and is offering 16 different arts courses this month, with more to come in June. With registration fees between $10 and $20, courses are available for children, teenagers and adults in subjects like painting, drawing, writing, theatre and performance, and photography, all taught by Academy staff members, contract workers and volunteers.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it brought a plethora of performance and class cancellations, disrupting the arts community.
“It was definitely a hard and fast reality for us. We had to cancel all of our in-person classes for the foreseeable future,” said Adara Wright, coordinator of curriculum development for the Academy.
Kelly Brammer, director of education for the Academy, said the organization started preparing ahead of time for the impacts of a pandemic.
“We were monitoring the situation a lot, and having a lot of internal discussions about what we would do, so I feel like we were one of the organizations who took action early in our community. With that, one of the things was online learning,” Brammer said.
Staff members and independent contractors, many of whom are artists, turned their creative abilities toward finding solutions that would keep them connected with their community, and keep the Academy afloat so it could open again on the other side of the pandemic.
“We have such a close connection with our community, and are so invested in making a difference in our community through the arts,” Wright said.
Wright and Brammer put their heads together, Wright said, compiling a list of staff members who have various artistic skill sets and who might be willing to teach an online course.
“Lots of us have backgrounds in the arts, whether it’s painting, whether it’s improv, whether it’s rhythm and music; whatever it might be,” Wright said. Many staff members also have experience teaching outside of the Academy.
Wright hosted a virtual paint night with her coworkers first, a sort of trial run for expanding the Zoom course offerings to the public.
“It went extremely well. We all loved it,” Wright said.
After asking several other staff members and affiliates if they would be willing to teach some online courses, Wright said the response was enthusiastic. With willing teachers on board, the initiative was ready to launch.
Arnulfo Jacinto, an independent contractor artist who works with the Academy and often does set design, said he was not even aware of the platform Zoom prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, he got a crash course after realizing the art classes he taught at Liberty Christian Academy would have to go virtual.
“We said, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a try and see if it works out here at the Academy,’” Jacinto said. “And it has. It’s worked out really well.”
Jacinto was expecting only to have a handful of students register for each of his three Zoom courses: Pre-teen Painting, Pre-teen Drawing and Adult Principles of Drawing. To his surprise, Jacinto had 27 students registered for his courses earlier this month. Some students, he said, were brand new.
“We really didn’t expect that type of response. It’s turning around that it’s being beneficial for all of us,” he said.
Teaching drawing and painting through Zoom is not without its challenges, Jacinto said.
“It’s quite a bit different than having to be with the students themselves,” he said. “I like doing the hands-on. For art, we are usually working side by side with the student.”
To best accommodate the nontraditional teaching situation, Jacinto set up cameras at a variety of angles using his computers, iPad and other cameras.
Wright, who has degrees in Fine Arts and focuses on painting and drawing, is teaching some “Arts Uncorked” classes, essentially an option for a virtual wine and paint night. A bottle of wine is optional for participants to add to the paints and other necessary supplies they receive as part of the class package.
“It can be like a date night, or just a way for adults in our community to virtually gather together to paint, and relax a little bit in the craziness of all of this,” Wright said of her class.
Brammer noted one challenge of teaching arts online is the lack of in-person engagement and socialization found in a physical classroom. Even Zoom cannot substitute that experience.
“[Art is] very community based. A lot of the reasons people take classes — it’s because of the socialization with other like-minded people,” she said.
Wright and Brammer see some opportunity in the midst of the challenges presented by teaching virtually.
Usually, class enrollment drops slightly during the spring season, Brammer said, with more outdoor activities for individuals. This year, the Academy has seen an increase in virtual class enrollments.
“People have been outside a lot, and now they’re trying to find different ways to stay engaged and active during this time,” Brammer said.
Additionally, online courses appear to be reaching a wider audience. Brammer said one student who lives in California registered for an online course.
“We’re connecting people outside of our community with others inside the community, which I think is pretty cool,” she said.
Wright said virtual classes may also provide a sense of comfort for those more inclined to be reserved, or afraid of judgment.
“I think it might be a little bit less intimidating for someone to learn how to paint, for example,” she said, alleviating pressure that may be felt when surrounded with other participants.
“People who normally might look at a paint class and be like, ‘Oh, I’m the worst painter or the worst drawer ever-’ honestly, anyone can draw. Anyone can paint. It’s just a matter of giving yourself grace, and time to practice. We want people to feel open and welcome. Zero judgment, and zero intimidation and just have a good time.”
The course planners tried to create projects using mostly materials students could find in their homes. For those courses requiring supplies such as paint, brushes and canvases, the Academy provides supply packages for pick-up at their Arts and Education building. A staff member, properly masked and gloved, will hand out packages as students come to pick them up, Wright said. After registering for a course, students are emailed instructions and directions to the Academy to facilitate the pickup.
“Don’t be intimidated. Just have fun,” Brammer said. “Give it your best shot. We’re here to help; we’re here to encourage. Let it be something you can relax and have fun with, and learn something new,” Wright said.
Wright and Brammer hope their community will find benefits in practicing art during uncertain times, and hope to re-open the academy doors soon.
“The arts are really needed right now, and they’re going to be needed especially after all of this is over as a way for people to gather back together,” Wright said.
More information about the courses can be found at academycenter.org.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
