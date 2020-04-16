About 50 people gather at Capitol Square to protest Virginia's stay-at-home order

Tired of staying at home, a group of about 50 people gathered Thursday on Capitol Square in Richmond to protest executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam requiring some businesses stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The people, the majority of whom did not wear masks as Northam has recommended, were part of a new coalition of groups — called ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine — that say the mandated closure of businesses and the stay-at-home order is a "recipe for disaster."
"They're uncalled for," said Hal Knight, of Springfield. "They're doing more harm than good."
The rally came on the same day the Virginia Department of Health reported the state's death count from COVID-19 has topped 200.
The protesters gathered around the civil rights monument near the Executive Mansion, mostly talking with one another and having picnics. About a half hour into the rally, about noon, Capitol Police asked the attendees to spread out on Capitol Square. Law enforcement also closed entries to the area, leaving another estimated 20 people outside the access points to Capitol Square.
Capitol Police told attendees they would issue summonses if they did not spread out. Executive Order 53 from Northam bans all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people.
Northam on Wednesday extended the forced closure of recreational and entertainment businesses in the state, including gyms and movie theaters, from April 23, when his order was set to expire, to May 8.
Thursday's protest was announced about two hours after Northam announced the extension.
"We're ready for Virginia to get back to work," said Daniele Jeffreys, of Henrico County.
Said Tarus Woelk, also of Henrico: "I support common sense, not fear."
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Northam's "top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe."
"Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data and public health," she said. "He is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families and their communities."
Kristen Lynne Hall, one of ReOpen Virginia's founders, said another protest is scheduled for May 1.
Virginia hospitals have discharged nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients
Nearly 1,000 people who were hospitalized by the coronavirus in Virginia have been discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which started releasing the figure this week, reported Thursday 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged.
While 951 people have been discharged, another 1,337 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have their test results pending remain hospitalized, according to the hospital association. Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and 537 are pending results.
The 537 people hospitalized while awaiting test results is the most since April 9, when 627 patients were in that situation.
Other figures reported by the hospital association, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and on a ventilator (238) were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.
The state health department did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now — with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.
That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 46 people have died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the deadliest outbreak in a congregate care facility in the U.S.
Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and 13 in Arlington to round out the top three.
More than half (54%) of the state’s 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.
Virginia coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; overall cases nearing 7,000
VDH reported Thursday 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.
A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's an increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.
The VDH also said 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,114 have been hospitalized.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The state health department reported Thursday there were 76 cases in the Central Virginia Health District, with 34 of those cases in Lynchburg, 16 in Bedford County, 9 in Campbell County, 10 in Amherst County and seven in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported five cases.
The number of cases reported for Campbell County decreased by two from the figure reported Wednesday. Kim Foster, population health community coordinator for the Central Virginia Health District, said in an email to The News & Advance she couldn't speak to Wednesday's Campbell County number reported by the state health department, but said a decrease in a number might happen because "sometimes there are unknown errors with the data when it is put in the system.
"For example, a report may have an old address and the person has recently moved. When errors are found with the data, they are corrected and can cause some of the numbers to shift accordingly."
