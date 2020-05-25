Will Satterwhite has been watching “Jeopardy!” for as long as he can remember.
From tuning in with his family when he was growing up to participating in Scholastic Bowl tournaments as a teenager and then taking the online “Jeopardy!” test in college, Satterwhite has invested countless hours hoping and preparing to one day compete on the show.
This week, that investment will pay off as the Liberty High School band and choir teacher will watch himself compete as a contestant when the annual “Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament” airs. In the two-week tournament — which first debuted during the 2010-11 season of “Jeopardy!” — 15 teachers compete for $100,000.
“I knew I wanted to be on ‘Jeopardy!’” he said. “But when the ‘Teachers Tournament’ began, that became a total bucket-list item for me.”
In order to become a “Jeopardy!” contestant, Satterwhite said, one must take and pass an online test. Satterwhite said he began taking the test more than a decade ago and has taken it 12 or 13 times.
After passing the test, would-be contestants are placed into a random selection process for an in-person audition. While he was in college at Virginia Tech, Satterwhite was invited to audition, but never chosen to be a contestant on the show.
In June 2019, Satterwhite and his family traveled to Washington, D.C. for his live audition. After that, he once again was placed into a contestant pool which allowed him to potentially be invited to compete up to 18 months after his audition. In January, he got the call.
While going through the audition process, Satterwhite said, he wasn’t specifically auditioning for the “Teachers Tournament.”
“When I learned they were inviting me to the ‘Teachers Tournament,’ I got really emotional and choked up a bit,” he said. “It was very special.”
Satterwhite said he flew to Los Angeles to film the show in late February. His tournament was one of the last to be filmed for this season of “Jeopardy!” before the set closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Jeopardy!" episodes are filmed several weeks before they air, and Satterwhite said contestants are instructed not to share information regarding the results of the tournament. During taping, contestants were also not allowed to interact with any audience members, he said.
As a band and choir teacher, Satterwhite is no stranger to live performance, but he said he enjoyed getting to experience the "magic" of television production during his time on set.
Julie Satterwhite, Will’s wife, said going on “Jeopardy!” was a dream her husband had before the two met while in college.
“I have not known a time when he was not trying to get on ‘Jeopardy!’,” Julie Satterwhite said.
In February, Julie Satterwhite was pregnant with the couple's third child, so she was unable to travel to Los Angeles for the competition with her husband. But she was excited to watch him fulfill this dream and encouraged him all the way.
“When this opportunity finally came, I said, ‘You have to go,’” Julie Satterwhite said.
One memorable moment from the experience, Will Satterwhite said, was meeting the show's famed host, Alex Trebek. Will Satterwhite said contestants aren't able to meet Trebek until the cameras are rolling and the episode is being filmed. He described that moment as “surreal” and said he’s excited to see his interview with Trebek during Wednesday night’s episode.
While he won’t appear on the tournament until Wednesday’s episode, Will Satterwhite said he hopes people will tune in for the whole tournament, not just his episode.
“I met some incredible teachers who are just so passionate about their students and what we do,” he said. “It’s worth watching the whole tournament just to see that passion.”
He said he’s stayed in touch with the 14 other contestants who have all become his friends, and is excited to experience this week with them as the episodes begin airing.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Julie Satterwhite said they’ve chosen not to hold a traditional watch party at their home, but are planning a Facebook event and encouraging family and friends to share photos of them watching the show. Then, after the episode, Will Satterwhite plans to go live on Facebook to answer questions.
“We can’t share the excitement in person, but we still want to make the most of it,” Julie Satterwhite said.
The “Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament” began airing on CBS Monday and wraps on Friday, June 5.
