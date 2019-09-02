ALTAVISTA — For almost two centuries, the National Gallery of London did not accept interns.
"Don't even think about asking," said Randolph College Dean Carl Girelli. "That was the gist of it."
But in 2015, Randolph College sent two interns overseas, making waves through a pilot internship partnership with the national gallery — cementing Randolph as the only educational institution in the U.S. to hold a collaborative relationship with the gallery.
Seisha Scott Cunningham made history as the events and development intern at the National Gallery of London in 2015. Not only was she the first intern at the gallery, but she was the first African-American woman to intern, as well.
This July, Cunningham was selected to be the new events and volunteer coordinator at Avoca Museum and Historical Society in Altavista.
Originally from Fredericksburg, Cunningham earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business with a double minor in multimedia journalism and human services at Randolph College, which she graduated from in 2016.
Cunningham's rigorous internship in London, and the competitive application process that got her there, gave her experience in the field, building skills that will be essential in her new position, she said.
During her three-month internship, she dabbled in different departments throughout the gallery, planning corporate events and helping arrange the gallery's first sound exhibition — an immersive and site-specific exhibit that commissioned musicians and sound artists to select a painting from the collection and compose a new piece of music or sound art in response.
While Cunningham was there, the gallery opened its doors to hosting public events for the first time, and she helped arrange an elaborate grand opening, replete with food vendors and musicians.
The Randolph College board of trustees even flew out to meet her, cementing a lasting relationship between Randolph and the gallery.
Girelli got to know Cunningham through her participation in the internship, and emphasized the competitive process she went through to earn the position.
"She has a great deal of poise and ease," Girelli said. "The interns are really embraced by the departments they work for, and make really meaningful contributions."
Cunningham was recommended for the position at Avoca by Shaun Spencer-Hester, the executive director of the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, where Cunningham serves on the board and as the special events committee chair.
"It's amazing how warm and welcoming Altavista is and how ready I am to get my feet wet," Cunningham said. She called Avoca her dream job, her love for event planning and museums fostered while working at the national gallery.
Avoca Museum is a historic home just outside Altavista, designed by a Lynchburg architect and built in 1901 after the original and second dwellings were destroyed by fire in 1879 and 1900.
"It's basically a lens that you can use to view all of American history," said Michael Hudson, executive director of Avoca.
According to Hudson, Avoca interprets 12,000 years of American history — from the Native Americans who settled on the land for thousands of years prior to the arrival of the English, to its eventual use as the private residence of Col. Charles Lynch in 1755.
"Avoca is a gem," Cunningham said. "Regardless of the history, positive or negative, it's a history that Altavista should cherish. I want to bring that to the community."
The Victorian mansion itself is striking — a large two-and-a-half story, asymmetrical, wood-frame residence, with bold green trim and an iconic turret positioned over the front lawn. Many of the trees canopying the grounds are 170 years old, said Hudson, and the "historic ambiance" is something extra they can offer during their annual events, like the Harvest Jubilee and Wine Festival that is celebrating its 20th year in September.
The festival, which draws anywhere from 500 to 800 people, will be Cunningham's first major task.
"It's an open opportunity for everyone to just explore the grounds," Cunningham said. "There's so many dimensions to this property, this event opens it for everyone and all people to have."
Hudson and Cunningham began a muggy morning in July by unlocking the front door of Avoca and making the rounds through the historic home. They turned on lights in preparation for tour groups and wound the grandfather clock that sits at the foot of the staircase in the entrance hall.
Cunningham said she loves the way the rooms smell — like rose water and sweet pea, meant to imitate the preferred perfumes and fragrances of the house's 20th century residents.
"Seisha is the newest in a long line of custodians of the property," Hudson said as he watched her wind the clock, carefully opening the glass door covering the pendulum. "Her exuberance, passion and energy is what drew the committee to hire her for the position."
"They all shined through in Seisha's character," Hudson said.
The restored interior is staged with era-appropriate furniture, artifacts from the original families and dark-paneled wood. But like most early-American homes, it houses a complex history.
Hudson said Avoca seeks to tell stories that capture a complete narrative, ones that are often overlooked — like those of the almost 60 slaves who worked on the property and lived in the slave cabins.
On her first day at Avoca, Cunningham said Hudson took her to see the slave cemetery housed on the property, one that Avoca has worked to preserve and restore since its discovery in 2005.
Cunningham said she immediately felt a strong connection with the site, and knew she would have to bring her husband.
"We both instantly felt a strong energy. As we were driving up the beaten path to the slave cemetery, we felt the soul tie to the slaves’ trials and tribulations. Once you stepped foot on the burial grounds, you instantly put yourself in their place and it brought me to tears," Cunningham said. "Me being in the role, and me being who I am, I think I could be a great person to bring different audiences to Altavista."
Cunningham said she wants to help tell a multi-dimensional history and create more historically focused events through her role as coordinator.
Hudson said that Cunningham's unique perspective and experience, as a millenial and the recipient of a career-changing internship, is an incredible asset for Avoca — an influence that can go beyond the six-acre property.
Hudson recalled the internship coordinator at Randolph College telling him that Cunningham's work in London "opened the door for other people in the future to be able to step in and get that same kind of experience."
Since Cunningham's internship with the gallery in 2015, Randolph College has sent a new batch of interns every year.
"It started as a guinea pig run, and now I have students from the next rounds emailing me for advice," Cunningham said. "It was the perfect fit."
