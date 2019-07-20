Armand Pierre Guillermin, Liberty University’s founding president and a driving force behind the school’s early growth, died early Tuesday morning at his home in Lynchburg. He was 82.
Family members said the cause of death is believed to be congestive heart failure, a disease that long plagued the academic. He was laid to rest Saturday after services at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
For more than a quarter century, Guillermin helped lead Liberty from its humble start as a small Baptist college into a major academic institution boasting 13,000 students and a campus of 66 buildings by his retirement.
He struck up what would become a close relationship with the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. in the mid-1960s as the Hill City pastor dreamed of building private Christian schools to rival the best institutions in the nation.
By the time the two met, Guillermin was serving as president of Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg, South Carolina. At 29 years old, he was recognized as the youngest college president in the nation and was a popular speaker at churches and colleges, where he advocated for the importance of providing an education rooted in Christian teaching.
It was during a trip to a Lynchburg church in 1966 where Falwell Sr. first heard Guillermin speak and began to see him as a potential partner in his drive to construct new schools. He soon asked Guillermin to join the effort as an administrator.
“We discussed the need to develop a Christian education system under the auspices of a local church — like Thomas Road Baptist Church — which would encompass an academy, a college, and eventually, a university,” Guillermin told the Liberty Journal in 2012.
Plans for Lynchburg Christian Academy, now known as Liberty Christian Academy, were announced by Falwell the same year of Guillermin’s visit, according to an article from The Daily Advance.
It took convincing, but by the spring of 1967 Guillermin agreed to head the academy. It began classes that fall with 102 students and in 1971, with just four full-time faculty members, Lynchburg Baptist College opened its doors to 154 students.
Five years later, with Guillermin leading the college as president and Falwell serving as chancellor, enrollment had increased to nearly 1,600.
Almost from the outset, Guillermin, who held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bob Jones University and a doctorate from Nova Southeastern University, had visions of building the small Bible college into a major university.
“One day Liberty Baptist College will be a Christian University training thousands of students from all walks of life and from all corners of the world for Christian service,” he wrote in an April 20, 1976, edition of his weekly campus newsletter. “One day this many faceted Christian center of education will be multiplied many times over as resident campuses are developed throughout America and many foreign countries.”
Throughout their partnership, Guillermin shared Falwell Sr.’s view of politics as a necessary arena to effect change.
In a campus speech, Guillermin urged students to consider a career as a politician, arguing the profession is second only to that of a pastor as the most useful service to God. Along with Falwell Sr., he welcomed major political figures to campus.
In 1980, just a month before Ronald Reagan was elected president in a landslide, the Republican candidate visited Liberty to address the student body.
Guillermin praised Reagan’s candidacy, writing in a campus newsletter that “he stands for a return to the moral principles and the spiritual foundations which elevated America to greatness.”
Reagan’s visit proved to be precedent setting. In the years since, Liberty has become a popular setting for political figures and presidential candidates, from George W. Bush to Bernie Sanders.
The Gipper’s visit also signaled the start of a transformative decade for a college that was still in its infancy.
In the same year of Reagan’s visit, Liberty earned full membership in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, a regional accreditation agency. Just a year later, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia gave the school full approval to confer baccalaureate degrees (Liberty previously had operated under provisional state approval to confer degrees).
Those accomplishments were among the proudest achievements of his career, according to Lisa Gable, Guillermin’s daughter.
“He was focused on strong academic credentials,” Gable said of her father’s time as president. “The fact that it was one that was based on a Christian philosophy was a critical component of that. But for him, he was an educator, and he wanted to ensure that he retained a level of academic curriculum that would be respected throughout the world.”
In 1985, the school officially adopted its new name — Liberty University — and in 1987 it was granted tax-exempt status, capping off a longtime goal.
But Liberty’s future was still uncertain. By the early 1990s, the school held about $100 million in debt and was facing the possibility of losing its accreditation.
Falwell Sr., determined to see the school survive through financial hardship, successfully raised millions of dollars to pay off bond holders. Meanwhile, Guillermin remained on campus and worked to grow the school’s academic offerings.
The dynamic was indicative of the larger partnership between Falwell, Liberty’s public face, and Guillermin, the reserved administrator who quietly worked behind the scenes.
“Every visionary needs somebody who can do strategic implementation, and that is what the lovely relationship was between daddy and Jerry,” Gable said.
Through it all, Guillermin never betrayed any sense of concern, Mark Hine, an early Liberty student and the Senior Vice President for Student Affairs, said.
“He is a great example of how you walk through the fire and come out without even the smell of smoke on your clothes,” Hine said. “He really did take us through some difficult times.”
Though reserved and quiet, Guillermin became a popular figure among the student body, Hine said. Students knew him as “Dr. G” and were invited to cookouts at his Lynchburg home.
In an emailed statement, Jerry Falwell Jr., Liberty’s current president, said Guillermin was a serious scholar who was well respected by students and staff alike.
“Becki and I are truly saddened by the passing of Dr. Pierre Guillermin,” he wrote. “We have lost one of our founding administrators, a work colleague, and a cherished friend.”
Throughout his time at Liberty, Guillermin suffered from a heart condition, which caused him to consider an early retirement several times in his career.
The condition forced him to undergo coronary artery bypass surgery twice to remove blockages, once in 1988 and again in 1996. He made quick recoveries both times, returning to work just two months after his first surgery and regaining enough strength to walk his daughter Lisa Gable down the aisle just six weeks after his second open-heart surgery.
Gable, whose sister Michelle and daughter Helen-Anne also survive Guillermin, said her father survived for much longer than his doctors had originally predicted.
In June 1997, after 30 years of leading Christian schools in Lynchburg, Guillermin announced his resignation as Liberty’s president at a surprise press conference.
Guillermin, an elder at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, remained active in retirement, Louanne Guillermin, his wife of 60 years, said. He served on the boards of the Rotary Club of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce. He regularly attended Bible study and he took up watercoloring, painting landscapes that held personal importance. Just hours before his death, she said, he finished framing an Italian scene he painted for a close friend.
"He was not an old person who sat there watching TV," she said.
At his retirement announcement, Falwell Sr. called his longtime partner irreplaceable. It's a sentiment that's still shared by many Liberty officials who credit their careers to his passion for education, Hine said.
“Academically, without Dr. Guillermin, this school would not be here,” Falwell Sr. said of Guillermin after he announced his retirement, according to a 1997 article from The News & Advance. “... It’s obvious to me almost 30 years later that God helped me pick the right man.”