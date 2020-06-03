On May 3, 1920, Harmon Brightwell and his wife, Lessie, bought the old Baldock’s Mill, a structure used for grinding wheat into flour, corn into corn meal and grits and feed for livestock.
A century later his grandson, Ricky Brightwell, can point to any piece of equipment or antique at the site now known as Brightwell’s Mill and beam proudly over its origin. The Brightwell family is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the mill passing into the family’s ownership, where Brightwell said it is hopeful to remain for many generations to come.
“We’re real proud of it,” said Brightwell, who co-owns the historic structure with his siblings.
Nestled on a corner of road directly next to Bent Creek with the sound of water gushing over a dam in the background, Brightwell’s memories of the family property flow deeply to times when the structure attracted a large parade of farmers conducting business there.
He recalls the harvest time for wheat, typically around the Fourth of July holiday, and the long line of customers that came with it.
“I can remember trucks being lined up all the way down the road here and they would bring the wheat in,” Brightwell, 68, said of roaming the grounds as a child. “It would be piled up all around here. I would get up on those wheat bags and take a nap.”
Another fond memory is of his father, the late Esmond Harris Brightwell, processing wheat and the chaff from it looking like snow falling in the summertime. Milling was the family business and the only trade his father took up apart from farming and driving a school bus, Brightwell said.
The water-powered gristmill replaced a former structure with more than a century of history that washed away in heavy rain in August 1942, an especially wet season, according to the family’s research.
“The water wheel is the only thing that’s left,” Brightwell said of fixtures of the former site remaining intact. “The water wheel never moved.”
A mill was recorded to have been on the same location back to the 1700s and William Burford, who was in Lessie Brightwell’s family line, owned and operated it during the 19th century.
Harmon Brightwell, his sons, friends and neighbors salvaged equipment and wood not destroyed in the August 1942 rain event, built a new dam and reopened the site of the current mill within a year. Harmon, an Appomattox native and second-generation miller, died in May 1951. His youngest son, Esmond Brightwell, took over and ran it into the mid-1990s.
As part of the centennial celebration, a commemorative bench recently was placed on the bench bearing Esmond’s name. He died in February 2019 at age 94 in the house he was born in, which is in close proximity to the mill.
“How many people can say they were born and died in the same house?” Brightwell said while recalling his father’s life.
Much of the equipment in the mill came from Sandidges Mill, a mill near U.S. 60 West in northern Amherst County that recently was converted into a residence, according to Brightwell.
In its heyday, Brightwell’s Mill served more than 100 family farms in Amherst County, surrounding counties and the city of Lynchburg, according to the family’s research. By January 2012, it had fallen into a deteriorated state and the family began restoring it. In 2016, the site was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmark Register.
The family’s history is placed around the mill and is part of its overall scenery, including stories of how Harmon’s three sons were delayed serving in World War II to help rebuild the mill and went off to fight when it reopened, Harmon’s skills as a beekeeper, the family surviving the Great Depression and how Lessie made deliveries of goods to local stores twice a week.
Other stories tell of how Harmon lost vision in one eye during an accident while working at the mill and was back on the job the next day, and how the late Clayton Anderson, also known as “Bo Brightwell,” came to live with the family as a boy and worked his entire life at the mill as Esmond Brightwell’s right arm when it came to the running the structure and the family farm.
Brightwell said because of government regulations his father was forced to stop grinding flour and corn meal for human consumption in the early 1970s and the mill was used to grind feed for livestock until the early 1990s.
A celebration was planned in May to mark the 100th anniversary but was called off because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vince Moss, Brightwell’s nephew, said he spent all his summers as a child at and around the mill complex and remembers it as a popular gathering spot for farmers and local residents.
“Everybody would stop by here and talk,” Moss said, glancing over at the porch. “The stories that could be told off that porch right there would be mind-blowing. Just funny stories, good times ... It was a good place to hang out.”
Moss, who spends time at the mill every day, looks forward to another 100 years of memories.
“I certainly hope so,” he said of future generations celebrating a 200th anniversary.
