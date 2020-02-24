Georgia Hairston's career in education began in her imagination.
In the basement of her childhood home, Hairston was equipped in her make-believe classroom with an old chalkboard, spare pieces of chalk and younger siblings who had been bribed to play the roles of students.
"I always knew that I wanted to be in education, and there's never been any question about that," Hairston said. "I wanted to be a teacher."
Now, after a lifetime in education, Hairston said she hopes to advocate for all students as she begins her first term on the Bedford County School Board.
Hairston said her parents fostered and nurtured the passion she had for education early in her life. Her parents were advocates, she said, and wanted her and her siblings to be able to get their education.
Her father got the chalkboard from Hairston's first-grade teacher and mounted it to the wall in their basement. Hairston's teacher gave her spare pieces of chalk and old workbooks.
"I think she just knew there was that spark in me," Hairston said of her first grade teacher. "And off I went into my imaginary world that was so real to me."
With support from her family and teachers along the way, Hairston's fantasy eventually became reality. Hairston said she earned her undergraduate degree in special education from West Virginia State University. After teaching for several years in Missouri and southwestern Virginia, Hairston earned her master's in school administration from Virginia Tech.
When she came to Bedford County, she began working in administration, serving as assistant principal and principal at schools across the district, including Staunton River Middle School, Bedford Primary School and Otter River Elementary.
Hairston said her son and daughter both graduated from Liberty High School, so she's been involved as an employee and a parent in the district.
Hairston retired in 2018 after more than 37 years in education, 25 of which were in Bedford County. Shortly after, she began her campaign for school board. Hairston said her campaign was largely supported by her family, with her husband and granddaughter joining her at events and walking door-to-door with her as she introduced herself to the community.
Hairston ran against incumbent Julie Bennington for the District 5 seat, but she wasn't too surprised when she won. Hairston said she felt the community was able to get to know her personality, goals and hopes for the district while she was on the campaign trail, and they showed up to the polls to vote.
"They heard my heart, they put their trust in me," Hairston said. "I take this role as school board member very seriously. I want to be very much involved, and I have been since I've been sworn in."
Her four-year term began in January.
Hairston's win makes her one of the few black people to have served on the school board in the county's history.
Lorenza Davis served as a member of the Bedford County School Board for nine years. In the book, "Bedford Black History 250 Years," author Annie Pollard said Davis was the first black man appointed to the school board. Davis died in 2016.
Pollard said Thelma Elizabeth Davis Minnis served on the school board for Bedford City from 1978 until 1981, and she was the first black female to hold that position.
Hairston said she's heard from community members that she is the first black person elected to the Bedford County School Board — Davis was appointed by the Bedford County School Board Selection Committee.
"It's such an honor," Hairston said. "I don't take my role, my responsibility, lightly."
According to the Virginia Department of Education, the district currently serves around 9,550 students, and 19% of them are minorities, and the majority of those minority students are black.
"It's about time those students had representation on the school board," District 1 representative Susan Mele said. "That's a step forward for us to more closely represent the entirety of the community, not just the white population. I think that every person of a different ethnicity that joins us on the board brings a unique perspective about that, and that can only be helpful."
Mele's history with Hairston goes back to the time the both were serving as principals in the county. Mele said she came to Bedford County as the principal of Stewartsville Elementary School about 10 years ago, and she and Hairston were colleagues for several years.
"I enjoyed her; she enjoyed me," Mele said. "We just seemed to have a natural connection through our kids and our passion for education."
Mele retired shortly after Hairston, and the two ran their first school board campaigns during the 2019 election season.
"It's been a really neat experience, because we get to keep our hands in education," Mele said.
Though he is now a school board member, Jason Johnson attended Bedford County Public Schools from kindergarten to 12th grade. He roamed the halls of Staunton River Middle School as a sixth grader during Hairston's time as an assistant principal there.
"Mrs. Hairston was always a very approachable principal and someone that I for one always felt comfortable going to or talking to when I had a problem," Johnson said. "She was always so kind and gracious to make time talk to me, and I know that trait will be valuable to our county during her time as a board member."
Hairston said though she is the District 5 representative, she will make it a priority to advocate for the educational opportunities of all students during her term on the school board.
"It doesn't matter what you look like, your ethnicity, your social status, none of that," Hairston said. "I want all students in Bedford County to be provided with the best possible education."
