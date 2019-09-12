A yak is on the loose in Nelson County.
A yak named Meteor on its way to the butcher from Buckingham escaped Tuesday. Nelson County Animal Control responded to a call around 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding livestock in the road near U.S. 29 in Lovingston.
"They didn't say anything about a yak," Animal Control Officer Kevin Wright said.
Wright said he started hearing the word "yak" being used and didn't know why. In his mind, he was looking for a black angus cow or a typical livestock animal found in the area.
According to Wright, the yak had been in a trailer from Buckingham headed for the market when it decided it had other plans. The plans included making its way down Front Street in Lovingston and eventually wandering into the mountains to evade capture.
"I think this thing made a break for it and took off," Wright said.
Wright said animal control lost sight of it because it disappeared up into the mountains in the area. It wasn't deemed a threat to the public. Wright said subsequent calls came in after the first sighting and with owner Robert Cissell, they have been trying to get the yak back since Tuesday.
Laura Cooper, with the Nelson County Farm Bureau, said she saw the animal when she was headed to her car in the parking lot on Tuesday.
"A man yelled, 'Watch the cow,' and then I see a yak out there," Cooper said.
On Wednesday Meteor was still wandering the area. Cooper took a photo and posted it to the Farm Bureau Facebook page. Cooper said animal control was on the scene Wednesday along with the Cissell.
"It eluded everyone all day," Cooper said.
Meteor eventually crossed U.S. 29, which Cooper said was pretty dangerous, and ended up being spotted around Orchard House Bed and Breakfast. The bed and breakfast posted a few photos and a video of the escapee to its Facebook page after noticing it wandering the grounds around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Orchard House Bed and Breakfast owner Deb Verplank said Cissell had been at the bed and breakfast Thursday trying to lure the escape artist back to the trailer with different treats.
"I'm thinking Meteor was thinking 'I'm not having this,'" Verplank laughed.
As of Thursday at 3 p.m. meteor is still out and about enjoying another day of freedom.
