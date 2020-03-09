Abe Loper, a local financial adviser and the former owner of The White Hart Cafe, has launched a bid for Lynchburg City Council’s Ward I seat.
With the backing of the local Republican party, Loper is hoping to unseat incumbent Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan in the May 5 election.
“I believe that education, the local economy, and the arts are the keys to Lynchburg’s future and that I am uniquely qualified to engage in the conversation addressing how to best leverage them for our citizens,” Loper, a senior adviser at The Caylor Group, said in a statement.
Loper has won endorsements from Ward IV councilman Turner Perrow, who is not seeking reelection and Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
