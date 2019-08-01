By 9 p.m. Thursday night numerous roads in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties were closed due to flooding and power lines and trees that had fallen across roadways.
In Lynchburg, hazards were reported on Oakley Avenue at Fort Avenue; Link Road at Gregory Lane; the 1200-block of Wythe Road; the 300-block of McConville Road, the 1300-block Fenwick Drive and College Drive at Breckenbridge Street due to the storm, according to Carrie Dungan, Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson.
"We are asking all city residents to please stay inside and only travel if it is an emergency. City crews are working to barricade streets with hazards. As a reminder, drivers must turn around when they see a flooded road. It is never safe to drive through water, even if it looks shallow," Dungan said in an email just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.
At the height of Thursday night's rainstorm the city of Lynchburg issued what it called a "CSO" news release in an email alerting residents to the fact that because of the intense rainfall the combined wastewater and stormwater volume in the combined sewer system had exceeded the pipe’s capacity. According to the city website the system "occasionally overflows and discharges water to nearby streams or the James River. These overflows, called combined sewer overflows (CSOs) contain not only stormwater, but also untreated wastewater and debris collected from the streets."
In Amherst County, Cedar Gate Road at Winesap Road; Old Cifax Road; and High Peak Road at Burford Farm Road were blocked by fallen trees while High Peak Road from North Five Forks Road to Laurel Cliff was blocked by downed power lines, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 Traffic Information website. In Amherst County trees also blocked Elon and Poor House Farm roads.
According to VDOT, U.S 29 South at 29 Business and the U.S. 29 North/460 Bypass in Lynchburg were both closed late Thursday night because of trees in the roadway.
Just before 9 p.m. Thursday Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services used social media to warn drivers that roadways had started to flood and to not drive through floodwaters. Not long after the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the Lynchburg area until 3 a.m. Friday.
At 9:30 p.m. local power companies were reporting more than 4,000 residents without power. Appalachian Power Company reported more than 3,700 outages across the counties of Amherst and Bedford and the city of Lynchburg while Southside Electric Cooperative is dealing with about 370, mostly in Campbell County, and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative has four in its service area.
About 10 minutes later VDOT reported road closures in Campbell County at Tanglewood Drive at Barnside Road; Town Fork Road; Virginia 623N/S and Virginia 871E/W. All were closed because of flooding according to 511.
According to the National Weather Service the threat of rain continues through the weekend with Friday seeing a chance of between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain possible.