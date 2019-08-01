Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND SOUTH CENTRAL AMHERST COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG... AT 1114 PM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED SEVERAL ROADS STILL CLOSED IN THE LYNCHBURG AREA DUE TO CONTINUED RISING OR STANDING WATER. SPECIFICALLY MCCONVILLE ROAD AND GREENWOOD ROAD WERE CLOSED AND WILL LIKELY REMAIN SO UNTIL NEARBY CREEKS AND STREAMS START TO RECEDE. OVER 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN THE AREA IN THE LAST 2 TO 3 HOURS. HOWEVER MOST HEAVY RAIN HAS NOW EXITED WITH ONLY LIGHTER SHOWERS EXPECTED IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. THIS SHOULD START ALLOWING WATER LEVELS TO SLOWLY DROP INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... FOREST... MADISON HEIGHTS... BOONSBORO... AND TIMBERLAKE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION LIBERTY UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&